Anthony Leonard Platt, the popular Atlanta artist professionally known as DJ Unk, has passed away at age 42. Platt’s wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, requesting privacy during the difficult time.

“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER,” Sherkita wrote, according to The Mirror US.

DJ Unk’s Rise to Fame

Platt rose to fame in the mid-2000s with his hit track “Walk It Out.” The song made it to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after its release, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. In 2006, Unk released his debut album, Beat’n Down Yo Block! The project included two of his popular hits, “Walk It Out” and “2 Step,” which were often played at clubs throughout the country. Unk later released 2econd Season, his second studio album.

Tributes Pour In for DJ Unk

Many of DJ Unk’s peers and fans have expressed their condolences on social media.

“RIP Unk, glad to say we was able to make history together,” producer and artist DJ Montay wrote in a Facebook post.

The Atlanta Falcons also paid tribute, sharing a photo of the beloved artist performing while wearing a team jersey, a testament to his cultural impact in Atlanta and beyond.

Rest in Peace, DJ Unk 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vINpoPGqJO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 25, 2025

According to Fox 5, reports indicated that Unk faced an undisclosed illness in 2009 that affected his career. However, his cause of death is not confirmed.