Jayden Williams, a student at Clark Atlanta University, is making history by being the youngest candidate to enter the mayoral race in Stockbridge, Georgia. The 21-year-old is also currently a planning commissioner for his hometown.
“Although I will graduate from Clark Atlanta University before the election in November, it was important for me to announce my candidacy as an undergraduate,” Williams said, according to HBCU Buzz. “Public service is just as essential as education—fulfilling our civic duties holds the same weight as attending class.”
Williams is currently pursuing a bachelor of arts in political science at Clark Atlanta. The student has already had a kickstart on building his career in government. Not only is he the youngest Planning Commissioner in Georgia, he has also had roles as State Conference President of the Georgia NAACP Youth & College Division. At the HBCU, Williams was Freshman Class President, the 34th Student Government Association Treasurer and a two-time White House Scholar, according to his campaign website.
“Stockbridge raised me, but Clark Atlanta educated me,” he said about his college experience. “The rich history and legacy of CAU have profoundly shaped my journey, and I carry that legacy with pride as I work to serve our community.”
“We’ve already started on the campaign trail, and you can also clearly tell they’re in search of a candidate/mayor that wants to move in a different direction and to move forward,” he told The Atlanta Voice. “I’m happy to be the youngest candidate in this race and I’ll be even more happy when we win.”
Aspirations for public service run in Williams’s family. His grandmother Vivian Thomas was the former commissioner for Henry County District 4. The 21-year-old points to his family as an inspiration for his own goals.
“Raised by a military mom and an entrepreneurial father, I learned the importance of perseverance, service, and living by the belief that service is the rent we pay to exist on this earth,” he said.
Williams’ goals as mayor include creating more affordable housing and prioritizing environmental sustainability, economic development and education.
“I want to dive into our economic development and pour into our small businesses here in Stockbridge,” he said. “I want to ensure we’re encouraging and pushing for young people to get engaged in liberal arts and STEM in any type of extracurricular to make them local advocates and mobilize in our community.”
“Our small business owners and marginalized business owners are the heartbeat of our city and the epicenter of what brings Stockbridge together,” Williams added. “We don’t have many corporations in our area, so a lot of our economic development comes from our small businesses.”
The mayoral candidate hopes to involve citizens in the democratic process through initiatives like a Mayor’s Town Hall forum.
“Community involvement is at the heart of my decision-making process because the best solutions come from those directly affected by the issues we face,” he said, per HBCU Buzz.