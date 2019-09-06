Dolly Parton is sharing her thoughts after listening to a unique version of her hit song, “Jolene,” on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter country album. Speaking to E! News, Parton said she was surprised and pleased after listening to Beyoncé’s creative rendition of the song.

“I think it was very bold of her,” Parton told E! News. “When they said she was gonna do ‘Jolene,’ I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn’t. But I love what she did to it. And as a songwriter, you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them.