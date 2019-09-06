Dolly Parton is sharing her thoughts after listening to a unique version of her hit song, “Jolene,” on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter country album. Speaking to E! News, Parton said she was surprised and pleased after listening to Beyoncé’s creative rendition of the song.
“I think it was very bold of her,” Parton told E! News. “When they said she was gonna do ‘Jolene,’ I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn’t. But I love what she did to it. And as a songwriter, you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them.
In the original song, Parton shows that she is terrified of losing her lover to a beautiful woman “with flaming locks of auburn hair . . . ivory skin and eyes of emerald green.
“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ I’m begging of you please don’t take my man/ Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ Please don’t take him just because you can/ Your beauty is beyond compare,” Parton sings.
In her interview with E! News, Parton highlighted how Beyonce expresses a completely different tone in her cover.
“She wasn’t gonna go beg some other woman like I did,” Parton said. “‘Don’t steal my man.’ [Instead, Beyoncé says] ‘S**t, get out here, b***h. You ain’t stealin’ mine.’”
Parton also applauded Beyoncé’s overall work for the Cowboy Carter album.
“I thought she did a great job in country music, and I thought it was great. And I was just happy she did ‘Jolene.’ I, of course, would have loved to have heard how she would have done it in its original way. But of course, you know, it’s Beyoncé. Yeah, her life is different than mine,” Parton said.
The 78-year-old star added that she would love to sing “Jolene” on stage with Beyoncé if Cowboy Carter is nominated for a Grammy.
“Why of course I would — if I’m available, if I’m not caught up in something I cannot get out of, yeah, that’d be wonderful,” Parton said. “I mean, who wouldn’t wanna sing ‘Jolene’ with Beyoncé?”
Cowboy Carter features an interlude from Parton. The “Dolly P” interlude makes a reference to “Becky with the good hair,” the woman Beyoncé sing about in her Lemonade track.
“Hey miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P,” Parton says in the interlude. “You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? / Reminded me of someone I knew back when / Except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair / Bless her heart / Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same.”
Parton has praised Beyoncé several times through the years. Following the release of Beyoncé’s single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Parton went to social media to congratulate the iconic singer on the success of her track, per The Hollywood Reporter.
“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!” Parton wrote on Instagram in February.
Cowboy Carter has added to Parton’s immense respect for Beyoncé.
“We communicated when the album came out, when I was doing some of the little things to put on the album,” Parton said. “And we were sending each other flowers and little love notes and all that. So, yeah, it’s all good.”