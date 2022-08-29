Chicago designer Don C‘s latest collaboration is a celebration of the city.

He recently partnered with Pepsi Dig In and launched the “Just Don” collection, which was unveiled at Pepsi Dig In Day The event made its way to Chicago on Saturday, rallying the community together with an epic block party featuring performances by Grammy-nominated hip-hop duo Clipse, along with sets from rising artists Jack Freeman, Adé, Karrahbooo, Reese Laflare and more.

It was held at the DuSable Black History Museum, the nation’s oldest independent African American museum.

Guests enjoyed food from some of the city’s best Black-owned restaurants, including the TikTok-famous fried chicken mecca Uncle Remus, some of the best barbecue from Lexington Betty Smokehouse, and the soulful vegetarian favorite Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat.

“The Chicago fashion scene is very iconic to me,” Don C told Blavity days leading up to the event.

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Pepsi

He continued, “What makes it so great is that many characters fill the landscape with various ideas, styles and creative approaches. What I do is a mix of street style with sport, and it’s always done from a qualitative standpoint.”

The limited edition collection included a classic bomber jacket, jersey, hoodie and accessories.

Photo: Provided by Pepsi Dig In

Don C proudly stated that his brand’s presentation of “quality and luxury” is perfectly aligned with the brand, which has collectively been the “choice” of a generation.