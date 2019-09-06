A San Francisco judge has ruled that CNN alum Don Lemon can move forward with his lawsuit against Elon Musk. According to The Grio, Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn concluded that Lemon has reasonable evidence to prove his breach of contract lawsuit.

“The ruling means Don can hold X and Musk accountable in open court,” Lemon’s attorney, Carney Shegerian, told Deadline. “Musk is subject to the legal process, just like everyone else, and that’s important. There’s no question about Musk’s motives and liability, as documented in his own texts and on X for millions to see.”

Why is Don Lemon suing Elon Musk?

Lemon filed his lawsuit against Musk due to a dispute over the show he launched on X in 2024. In his lawsuit, Lemon said he was forced to terminate his show on Musk’s social media platform after the pair sat down for an intense interview when they taped the first episode. Per the complaint, Musk sent a text to Lemon’s agent after canceling the show, saying “contract is canceled.”

The lawsuit states that Brett Weitz, the former head of content, talent, and brand sales for X, told Lemon that the platform is “not going to pay him or follow through with the promises and representations made to him because there was no signed agreement.” However, Musk previously told Lemon “that there would be no need for a formal written agreement or to ‘fill out paperwork,’” the complaint states.

Lemon said X offered him a one-year deal for the show, requiring him to provide “exclusive rights to specific video content for a 24-hour period before it could be dispersed to other platforms.” Per the complaint, X promised to pay Lemon $1.5 million, along with other incentives.

Lemon said he was rushed into the deal and told that he would have to attend the CES conference in January or the offer would be canceled. With his “knowledge of Yaccarino’s reputation as a successful media executive,” Lemon agreed to enter into the exclusive partnership deal, the lawsuit states, per Deadline.

What did the judge determine in the latest ruling on Don Lemon’s lawsuit against Elon Musk?

The San Francisco court dismissed Lemon’s accusations of negligent misrepresentation, defamation, retaliation, negligence, and harassment. However, Lemon is allowed to move forward with his claims of fraud, misappropriation of name and likeness, and breach of implied contract.

According to Deadline, Musk hoped the case would move to a Texas federal court. However, Musk’s request was denied.