Trump’s criminal conviction does not disqualify him from running for president, and he remains the presumptive Republican nominee. Trump will likely still be free to attend his formal nomination at the Republican National Convention, which will begin four days after his sentencing hearing. Trump’s supporters will probably continue to support him throughout his legal troubles. Still, some swing voters have indicated in past polls that they would reconsider or switch votes if Trump was convicted. While hoping that the conviction might sway voters, the Biden campaign has already emphasized that “there’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box,” while using the guilty verdict for fundraising.

While it may take months or even years to know what Trump’s final legal punishment will be, the more immediate impact of his conviction will be political. The months ahead will show if Trump’s conviction will sway voters and potentially change the outcome of a close presidential race.