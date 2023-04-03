On Tuesday, Finney-Smith’s father, Elbert Smith Jr., 52, was released from Greensville Correctional Center in Virginia after nearly 30 years behind bars, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The Nets granted 30-year-old Finney-Smith a one-day absence to join his mother, Desiree, and sister, Monnazjea, as they awaited his father’s release from the facility.

Dorian Finney-Smith has been reunited with his father after almost 30 years in prison, per @townbrad. 💙 Finney-Smith’s former team, the Mavericks helped secure his father’s release and was granted parole in July. pic.twitter.com/yFgKVTiUwn — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 20, 2023

“We just hugged,” Finney-Smith said of the emotional reunion, per The Dallas Morning News. “A long, long hug. So many questions and stuff that we have. It was very emotional.”