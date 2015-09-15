Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive teaser trailer debut and first look images for the upcoming Starz series, Down in the Valley, hosted by P-Valley’s Nicco Annan.

The six episode, 30-minute docuseries will give viewers a look at “a complex South that is equal parts poignant, joyful, and magical.” P-Valley creator Katori Hall also executive produces with Annan.

The series debuts July 5 at midnight ET on the Starz app. On the linear channel it wil debut at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Here’s the official description:

“Down in the Valley” will pull back the curtain on the surprising but always intriguing people and places that make the Deep South a place where anything can happen and usually does.

Annan, best known as “Uncle Clifford” on STARZ’s critically acclaimed drama series “P-Valley,” will be immersed in the people, sensuality, music, culture, and stories of the South. From strip clubs to sex workshops, rap performances, and ancient hoodoo rituals, Annan, as well as the audience, will experience it all. “Down in the Valley” isn’t afraid to tackle the taboo. The series confronts uncomfortable truths, challenges societal norms, and advocates for a more inclusive and enlightened future.

Down in the Valley is produced by Zero Point Zero for Starz. Shoshana Guy is the showrunner. Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins will serve as executive producers and Jared Andrukanis as co-executive producer on behalf of Zero Point Zero. Alice Dickens Koblin, Senior Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Karen Bailey, Executive Vice President of Programming, oversees the series on behalf of Starz.

Watch the trailer below and check out the images below:

Photo: Starz

Photo: Starz

Photo: Starz