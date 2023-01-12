P-Valley fans might not get the new season just yet, but in this newly-announced series, they will get an up-close and personal view of Mississippi, where P-Valley takes place.

Starz announced that P-Valley star Nicco Annan will host and executive produce Down in the Valley, a six 30-minute episode series that will give viewers a look at “a complex South that is equal parts poignant, joyful, and magical. The series will air this year. P-Valley creator Katori Hall also executive produces.

The docuseries promises to “pull back the curtain on the surprising but always intriguing people and places that make the Deep South a place where anything can happen and usually does,” according to the description. As host, Annan will get to know the people and culture of the south. “From strip clubs to sex workshops, rap performances, and ancient hoodoo rituals, Annan, as well as the audience, will experience it all,” the description states.

Annan said he is excited to give fans a view of the south they haven’t seen before.

“I can’t wait for y’all to get a taste of this fiercely unpredictable, deep-dive dance into Southern culture. It’s a black mirror of sorts,” he said. “Going through the experience of watching Down in the Valley, the audience will immerse and connect with culture beyond the narrow lens of their everyday neighborhoods, and see through a mirrored reflection the forgotten Black American South like never before. Down In The Valley… it is what it is!!!”

‘P-Valley’ has authentically captured Southern Black culture in our fictional world of Chuccalisa and piqued the curiosity of our Pynk Posse to learn more,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, added. Down in the Valley is a natural companion to our hit scripted series and we’re thrilled to be working again with Nicco as he invites audiences for a cultural exchange and understanding of the real South. Viewers will be captivated by the parallels drawn between the real-life experiences of Southern communities and the compelling narratives Katori shares in P-Valley.”

Down in the Valley is produced by Zero Point Zero for Starz. Shoshana Guy is the showrunner. Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins will serve as executive producers and Jared Andrukanis as co-executive producer on behalf of Zero Point Zero. Alice Dickens Koblin, Senior Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Karen Bailey, Executive Vice President of Programming, will oversee the series on behalf of Starz.