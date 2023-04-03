Hadi partnered with Clarkson Potter to create We the Pizza: Slangin’ Pies and Savin’ Lives, a book released Tuesday featuring 68 recipes and his story of using food to combat recidivism. A West Philadelphia native and serial entrepreneur, Hadi applies his academic background in criminal justice to challenge a system that disproportionately criminalizes Black men.

Hadi’s goal in opening Down North Pizza was to address recidivism

In 2021, Hadi opened Down North Pizza in North Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The neighborhood has a high crime rate and significant underdevelopment. But despite these challenges, Hadi aimed to establish the business as a positive community hub.

“Honestly, I just picked one of the issues to focus on, which was recidivism within this community,” Hadi said in an interview with Blavity. “You see a lot of businesses come in these neighborhoods, but, for the most part, it’s nothing beneficial for the community, so I wanted to change that narrative around and put something in this particular neighborhood that the community could benefit from.”