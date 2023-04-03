According to the BBC, the Republican-led Senate voted 53-45 to confirm Oz for the role. Though the 64-year-old has never held public office, he was nominated last year by President Donald Trump, who praised his expertise as a step toward “making America healthy again.”

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is the country’s largest payer for health care

The CMS is a federal agency providing 160 million Americans with health coverage through Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace. Marginalized groups like low-income families, pregnant women, older adults, people with disabilities, and people who need long-term care are covered with health insurance under this program, according to the website.