As President-elect Donald Trump fleshes out his cabinet and other top roles for his upcoming administration, many of his choices have led to skepticism and outrage over the intentions and qualifications of his nominees. Now, his choice of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the nation’s top health position is causing panic and alarm from politicians and experts.
RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary is another questionable choice from Trump
Trump announced Thursday that Kennedy was his choice for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, which would put him at the head of the agency responsible for setting health guidelines and policies for the nation. Trump’s choice of Kennedy, who has no public health or science background and who dropped his third-party presidential campaign to endorse the Republican candidate, is seen as another example of Trump rewarding his top political supporters with positions of authority. The appointment also fits the trend of Trump appointing people with questionable qualifications who seem to oppose the missions of the agencies where they are being placed.
Kennedy has long held prominence for espousing unproven theories about vaccines and other public health initiatives, including questioning whether HIV causes AIDS or condemning the inclusion of fluoride in drinking water. As the head of HHS, Kennedy would administer regulations concerning vaccines and other programs. He would also be in charge of the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, programs that conservatives have criticized and targeted. For example, during Trump’s first term, Republicans nearly succeeded in repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Reactions to RFK Jr.’s nomination are brutal
Many people, from observers to healthcare professionals to politicians, have taken to news programs and social media to share their opinions concerning Kennedy.
Christopher Webb, self-described as a California native and lifelong Democrat, tweeted that “Robert F Kennedy Jr is dangerous & shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the WH!” along with a video of CNN host Kasie Hunt confronting Kennedy over his comments about vaccines
Robert F Kennedy Jr is dangerous & shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the WH!
KASIE HUNT: Over the summer you said, “There’s no vaccine that’s safe and effective”. Do you still believe that?
RFK JR: I never said that.
KASIE HUNT: Play the clip.
RFK JR (clip): There’s no… pic.twitter.com/FtEtJf4jhn
Pediatrician Alastair McAlpine tweeted, “RFK Jr has no medical training,” adding, “The last time he meddled in a state’s medical affairs (Samoa), 83 children died of measles,” referring to a deadly measles outbreak on the island that occurred in 2019 following a campaign by which Kennedy and others spread misinformation about the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.
It is hard to overstate what a terrible decision this is.
RFK Jr has no medical training.
He is a hardcore antivaccine and misinformation peddler.
The last time he meddled in a state’s medical affairs (Samoa), 83 children died of measles… https://t.co/sQ6NEEAwJ6
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell said of Kennedy’s appointment, “The most important thing to know about Robert Kennedy Jr. is that there are probably people dead tonight because of him,” referring to Kennedy’s public opposition to vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawrence O’Donnell “The most important thing to know about Robert Kennedy Jr. Is that there are probably people dead tonight because of him. Thousands of people who followed his medical advise on vaccines in the middle of a deadly pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/vf4xMwbezY
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on CNN, “Throughout the campaign, the former president promised America the very best. … Is this America’s very best?” Jeffries rhetorically asked of Kennedy and other Trump nominees before answering, “Of course, it’s not.”
Jeffries: Throughout the campaign the former president promised America the very best. The question that we all have to ask, with respect to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And others, is this America's very best? Of course it's not. pic.twitter.com/UayRuDu670
While many consider Kennedy nowhere close to “the very best” person to lead the government’s healthcare initiatives, Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate seem poised to put him in charge. Many healthcare and policy professionals and citizens are bracing for the long-term impact of that decision.