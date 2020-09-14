Reactions to RFK Jr.’s nomination are brutal

Many people, from observers to healthcare professionals to politicians, have taken to news programs and social media to share their opinions concerning Kennedy.

Christopher Webb, self-described as a California native and lifelong Democrat, tweeted that “Robert F Kennedy Jr is dangerous & shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the WH!” along with a video of CNN host Kasie Hunt confronting Kennedy over his comments about vaccines

Robert F Kennedy Jr is dangerous & shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the WH! KASIE HUNT: Over the summer you said, “There’s no vaccine that’s safe and effective”. Do you still believe that? RFK JR: I never said that. KASIE HUNT: Play the clip. RFK JR (clip): There’s no… pic.twitter.com/FtEtJf4jhn — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 19, 2024

Pediatrician Alastair McAlpine tweeted, “RFK Jr has no medical training,” adding, “The last time he meddled in a state’s medical affairs (Samoa), 83 children died of measles,” referring to a deadly measles outbreak on the island that occurred in 2019 following a campaign by which Kennedy and others spread misinformation about the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

It is hard to overstate what a terrible decision this is. RFK Jr has no medical training.

He is a hardcore antivaccine and misinformation peddler. The last time he meddled in a state’s medical affairs (Samoa), 83 children died of measles… https://t.co/sQ6NEEAwJ6 — Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) November 14, 2024

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell said of Kennedy’s appointment, “The most important thing to know about Robert Kennedy Jr. is that there are probably people dead tonight because of him,” referring to Kennedy’s public opposition to vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence O’Donnell “The most important thing to know about Robert Kennedy Jr. Is that there are probably people dead tonight because of him. Thousands of people who followed his medical advise on vaccines in the middle of a deadly pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/vf4xMwbezY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 15, 2024

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on CNN, “Throughout the campaign, the former president promised America the very best. … Is this America’s very best?” Jeffries rhetorically asked of Kennedy and other Trump nominees before answering, “Of course, it’s not.”

Jeffries: Throughout the campaign the former president promised America the very best. The question that we all have to ask, with respect to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And others, is this America's very best? Of course it's not. pic.twitter.com/UayRuDu670 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 14, 2024

While many consider Kennedy nowhere close to “the very best” person to lead the government’s healthcare initiatives, Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate seem poised to put him in charge. Many healthcare and policy professionals and citizens are bracing for the long-term impact of that decision.