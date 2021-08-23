Dream Kardashian made her New York Fashion Week modeling debut recently. The 7-year-old walked confidently down the runway for the Zues & Lexi Kids clothing brand.

Dream strutted in front of the audience wearing gray and black bomber jackets, blue bootcut jeans and sneakers. Angela White, also known as Blac Chyna, supported her daughter’s modeling debut. According to Page Six, her father, Rob Kardashian, was absent.

People reported that her parents announced Dream’s runway debut upon launching her Instagram account on Friday.

“Walking my first fashion show in NYC… I’m so excited,” the caption read. “Thank you @zeusandlexikids.”

Before her modeling announcement, Dream’s first post on Instagram was a reel welcoming her new followers while showing off her braces and beautiful curly hair.

“Hi, my name is Dream and welcome to my new page,” she said in the video.

As a way of showing his daughter support and love, Kardashian commented, “😭😭😭 I love you 💙💙💕,” per People.

She seems to love modeling because, following her New York trip, she was seen playing “model” with her cousin True Thompson. Her aunt, Khloe Kardashian, shared clips on her Instagram Story of the duo’s pretend modeling.

“Hi ladies and gentlemen, my name is True Thompson,” People reported the 6-year-old said. “I have rollerblades and stars,” as she explained her outfit.

Welcoming her cousin into the frame, True described Dream’s outfit for the viewers.

“And Dreamy has mermaids on, so she’s gonna come out in three, two, one … Dream!”

Dream sashayed into the frame and walked the “catwalk” in the clip with her hands on her hips and carrying a silver studded Prada bag. Dream ended her moment by blowing a kiss to the camera before True came back into the scene.

“That was Dream Renée Kardashian,” True said about her cousin. “That’s my sister.”