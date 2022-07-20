Innovation has always been the heartbeat of Black culture, pulsing through every genre, every era and every groundbreaking sound that reshapes the music industry. From the spirituals that laid the foundation for blues and jazz to the 808s that turned hip-hop into a global force, Black artists have never just followed trends—they’ve created them. But innovation isn’t just about pushing boundaries; it’s about honoring the past while remixing the future, a delicate balance of homage and evolution that defines true artistry.

renowned DJ and voiceover artist, Jash Jay, who has mastered the balance of blending his roots, inspirations and a dash of audacity to craft a sound that not only moves bodies but shifts culture. He says, "I use music to unify people."

Beginnings and Inspiration.

Jash is a native of New Orleans, and his earliest influences of discovering music as a passion stemmed from his home city. He shares, “I don’t think I would be as musically inclined had it not been for New Orleans. Culturally, it created such a colorful palette for me. We always dance and celebrate in any capacity, whenever we can. I always aim to make people have a good time, because New Orleans is a good time.” And at just six years old, flipping through his parents’ old record collection with a Fisher-Price record player, he and his little brother would spend hours listening to legends like Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, and Teena Marie. It was during those moments, lost in the crackle of vinyl and the magic of MJ’s voice, that Jash realized his deep connection to music—a love that would shape his future.

His curiosity about vinyl and record players started young, but it was his late-night college radio show—where he first tried mixing songs instead of just playing them—that became a pivotal moment in shaping his sound. Jash is a self-taught DJ who learned through trial and error and by watching early YouTube tutorials and experimenting with equipment he discovered on his own. “I played a lot of songs on the radio show—late night, from 11p.m. to 1a.m., and I said, ‘Okay, let me figure out how to do something creative with this. Instead of just going in the studio and playing songs, let me figure out how to actually mix these songs.” Though his early attempts didn’t always work out, that experience pushed him to refine his craft. He eventually moved to Atlanta, where he found a creative community that embraced his artistry and opened doors in music, TV, film and beyond. DJing art shows and collaborating with artists across disciplines, Jash realized that music wasn’t just his passion—it was his language, one that connected him to the world.

Black Legacy.

When asked what the month means to him, Jash explains that it's rooted in something very deep and profound.

“Black History Month—honestly, it should be all year—but I think the month really signifies strength, perseverance and beauty. Especially because Black people come in so many forms, with so many gifts to share with the world. We’re a melting pot of cultures, talents, and flavors, and that richness is something truly unique. It makes me emotional because our history is filled with struggle, resilience, and breakthrough moments, yet we continue to shine and prove our worth. This month is the perfect time to celebrate that—not just that we do it, but that we do it exceptionally well.”

When speaking about visibility, Jash recognizes that representation shows people that they can achieve anything, inspiring younger generations to be bold and innovative. He acknowledges that just as he learned from trailblazers before him, he now has the opportunity to pay it forward and encourage others to create fearlessly. He sees a shift in the younger generation—less held back by doubt, more willing to take risks—and believes that recognition from brands like Nissan helps to amplify that confidence.

Design and Versatility.

For Jash, adaptability is key—both in music and in life. "With DJing, things are always evolving. I started on vinyl, and now everything is digital, from virtual sets to social media integration. Innovation plays a huge role in both music and technology, including cars, where staying ahead of the game is essential. If you don't keep up, you risk getting left behind."

And innovation isn't just about staying ahead—it's about creating an immersive experience, whether behind the decks or behind the wheel. For Jash, that experience starts before he even arrives at a gig. "When I'm on my way to a performance, I like to set the tone with chill music—some downtempo R&B to center myself before stepping into a high-energy space." "No matter what I'm listening to, I want it to hit. That's why a great sound system is so important—because music isn't just something you hear, it's something you feel."

For Jash, music and culture have always been inseparable, but innovation now allows Black artists to amplify their influence on a larger scale. “We’ve always been a musical people, and technology gives us the power to highlight our history, trace the roots of genres, and show the world exactly where our sound began.”