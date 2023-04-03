The language learning app Duolingo made a major announcement on Tuesday. Its owl mascot Duo, who is both loved and feared by Duolingo users, has passed away.
“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead. Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know,” the company wrote in a statement. “We’re aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments.”
Duolingo shared several social media posts to commemorate Duo. On TikTok, the green owl was filmed being taken away in a coffin. On X, the company shared tweets in Duo’s honor.
@duolingo
RIP DUO #duolingo Duolingo’s full name credit to @ alex_elle on Threads
In lieu of flowers, please do a Duolingo lesson. pic.twitter.com/4CTl2Jc6Oe
— Duolingo (@duolingo) February 11, 2025
The company even made a reference to Dua Lipa in reference to the owl’s love for the British singer. Dua Lipa retweeted the post to honor Duo’s life and wrote: “Til’ death duo part.”
“We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa’s privacy at this time,” Duolingo tweeted.
Til’ death duo part 💔 https://t.co/XqVUTK5E0V
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 12, 2025
Companies chimed in and expressed their condolences online.
“From owl to owl, we offer our sincere condolences,” Hootsuite wrote on X.
From owl to owl, we offer our sincere condolences 🙏🦉 De Búho a Búho, ofrecemos nuestro más sentido pésame. 🙏🦉
— Hootsuite 🦉 (@hootsuite) February 11, 2025
Other official accounts such as those for Netflix, The Sims and Assassin’s Creed participated.
duo the owl has been eliminated pic.twitter.com/Qly2NAYbWH
— Netflix (@netflix) February 11, 2025
Requiescat in pace, @duolingo … https://t.co/8nJvnojqhY pic.twitter.com/gC86ab1ZnD
— Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) February 11, 2025
— The Sims (@TheSims) February 12, 2025
Duolingo then took to social media to share an update. The owl’s cause of death has been determined.
“UPDATE: Officials have identified cause of death. More details to follow. Thank you for holding space for Dualingo,” the company wrote in a post.
You’ve guessed it — the announcement is most likely a marketing stunt. A day prior to the news, Duolingo published its internal handbook to building a brand around being “wholesome and unhinged.”
The company has famously used social media to grow its user base by partaking in TikTok trends and social media meme culture. The owl mascot became a point of reference for language learners, who received notification reminders about following through with their language lessons.
Originally launched in 2011, Duolingo offers over 100 courses covering 40 languages. The app’s popularity skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and it has since maintained an online presence that has resonated with social media users.