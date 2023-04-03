“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead. Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know,” the company wrote in a statement. “We’re aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments.”

Duolingo shared several social media posts to commemorate Duo. On TikTok, the green owl was filmed being taken away in a coffin. On X, the company shared tweets in Duo’s honor.