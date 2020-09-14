While many fans and critics condemned Johnson or expressed disappointment in his Fox News comments, others dismissed it as a business decision.

Black Adam flopping did a number on The Rock in more ways than one. — Just Existing (@JohnSLPaul) April 5, 2024

Others equated it to his recent return to pro wrestling, where he shed his hero image to play a villain or “heel” in the ring.

He on Fox News and everything he’s playing the heel turn too well https://t.co/x7kuw5Cc6G — PoWR CJ (@blaatinoo) April 5, 2024

One tweeter translated Johnson’s remarks on Fox as “my white fans got mad.”

"my white fans got mad." – dwayne johnson https://t.co/ISdH3SRrf7 — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) April 5, 2024

It’s unknown if Johnson’s political swerve will impact his popularity, which is rising again after his appearance at WrestleMania this weekend. But even as he gains fans on the right, his new political comments seem to be alienating many of his Black supporters and liberal fans. If he continues to echo conservative voices or even runs for office — something he left the door open for during his interview — we will see if his shifting stances will help or hurt him overall.