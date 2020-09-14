Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t been any stranger to controversy as of recently, with some criticizing his charitable work in the wake of the Maui wildfires. Outside of leading blockbusters, Johnson has also made a return to the WWE, both behind the scenes and in the ring. In the wake of this comeback, however, a recent appearance on Fox News has a lot of people talking about him, and not in a good way.
Johnson recently sat down with The Will Cain Show. During the interview, he stated he was not “happy with the state of America right now” and regretted his 2020 endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Johnson said he wouldn’t endorse Biden or another candidate in 2024, stating that his earlier support for Biden “caused an incredible amount of division in this country.” He also criticized “cancel culture, woke culture, this culture, that culture, division, etc.,” echoing talking points from Fox and other conservative outlets.
‘The Rock’ says No to Joe Biden in 2024
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson speaks out on cancel culture and why he's not endorsing Joe Biden for president this year.
In an interview with Will Cain, the actor and WWE star reveals that he received backlash after he endorsed Biden in… pic.twitter.com/D4WzaZCkEq
— Ermias (@ErmiasAlem) April 5, 2024
Many people expressed their disappointment with Johnson through comments and memes.
One user called him out for “using rhetoric that comes directly from a white supremacist echochamber.”
My problem with Dwayne Johnson is not him not endorsing a white politician. My problem is him using rhetoric that comes directly from a white supremacist echochamber. That phrase "WOKE CULTURE" is directly from anti-Black racists. u need to be called out and cussed out. @TheRock
— Jason (U mad) (@EmperorTChalla) April 5, 2024
At least one tweet expressed disappointment with a Tyra Banks meme.
Damn it #DwayneJohnson smh pic.twitter.com/eeXNbcs3cN
— Nidia® 🇵🇷 (@N_y_d_i_a) April 7, 2024
Another tweet called out Johnson alongside Ne-Yo and Charlemagne for questionable, right-leaning political commentary.
We got 8 months and we’ve already seen Bannon’s plan to siphon Black male voters by using
Dwayne Johnson
Ne-Yo
Charlamagne the fraud
I wonder who’ll be next?
— President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) April 6, 2024
Another said that Johnson had “joined the Kanye Club.”
Dwayne Johnson accused President Biden of causing division. But Biden doesn't call people animals. He never started an Insurrection either. Johnson has joined the Kanye Club.
— D-LIB (@whittler_e) April 6, 2024
While many fans and critics condemned Johnson or expressed disappointment in his Fox News comments, others dismissed it as a business decision.
Black Adam flopping did a number on The Rock in more ways than one.
— Just Existing (@JohnSLPaul) April 5, 2024
Others equated it to his recent return to pro wrestling, where he shed his hero image to play a villain or “heel” in the ring.
He on Fox News and everything he’s playing the heel turn too well https://t.co/x7kuw5Cc6G
— PoWR CJ (@blaatinoo) April 5, 2024
One tweeter translated Johnson’s remarks on Fox as “my white fans got mad.”
"my white fans got mad." – dwayne johnson https://t.co/ISdH3SRrf7
— in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) April 5, 2024
It’s unknown if Johnson’s political swerve will impact his popularity, which is rising again after his appearance at WrestleMania this weekend. But even as he gains fans on the right, his new political comments seem to be alienating many of his Black supporters and liberal fans. If he continues to echo conservative voices or even runs for office — something he left the door open for during his interview — we will see if his shifting stances will help or hurt him overall.