In collaboration with his daughter Zaya, Dwyane Wade has founded Translatable, an organization that provides a safe space for transgender young people of color. Last week, the father-daughter duo announced the launch of Translatable via social media.

“Translatable is also a resource hub for parents, families, and support systems of the LBGTQIA+ youth,” Wade explained to the Associated Press (via ESPN). “For our family, we were blessed to have a community of supporters, and knowledgeable experts who could swiftly arm us with the tools we needed to support Zaya and her journey….I’m so very proud of the daughter I’ve had the opportunity to raise. She has been my biggest educator and inspiration and what it means to be true to you.”

Congrats to @DwyaneWade and his daughter, Zaya Wade, for launching Translatable, a nonprofit online community dedicated to supporting transgender youth. 👏🏽 Give them a follow on IG: @Translatableproject

Video Credit: Translatable Project pic.twitter.com/a3D6DSKQaG — translashmedia (@translashmedia) May 25, 2024

Wade also received the Catalyst Award at the Elevate Prize Foundation’s Make Good Famous Summit on Thursday evening. At the event, he spoke further about its launch and how it truly represents Zaya’s passion.

He told the AP, “The question was presented to her as, ‘If you have one thing that you want to see change in this community, what would it be?’And, for her, it goes right to parents. It goes right to the adults. It goes right to us. It’s not the kids. It’s us. And so she wanted to create a space that felt safe for parents and their kids. That’s what Translatable is, and it’s her baby.”

Wade intends to use the $250K Catalyst Award funding to support its mission. It will “support growth, mental health, and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversations leading to greater understanding and acceptance.”

Elevate Prize Foundation CEO Carolina Garcìa Jayaram praised Wade for launching the organization in Florida, despite moving out of the state for his family’s safety.

Jayaram said Wade’s devotion strikes her as a parent, but also commended his decision to launch Translatable in Florida.

In response to the Senate’s latest Don’t Say Gay laws, Wade intentionally launched the business in the red state.

“We understand that in this state that not everyone thinks the way some others think,” Wade said. “Like most things in life, once you get to know them, you have more ability to be understanding. And so if you don’t want to know them, then you stay ignorant in a sense.”