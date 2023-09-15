“He is someone who is clearly very intelligent. He presents himself or he presented himself as being someone who has a lot of potential and has always shown signs of potential,” Jovan Adepo said. “By the time you see him at the end of the season, you see him get thrust into this position of authority that I don’t think he’s prepared for. He doesn’t believe he’s right for what it is. I think, perhaps, it’s a role that wouldn’t surprise his colleagues and friends because I think that they’ve always counted on him to lend his brain to equations or questions they’ve had, and by the time you see him in the end, he has no choice but to take that leap forward.”