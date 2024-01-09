When it comes to rom-coms, each film has its own level of romance and comedy. Whereas some films are more love-filled, others are a little bit more about the laughs. The best rom-coms do a good job of telling a story that makes you laugh until you cry and feel warm all over as characters fall in love. We’ve got a list of seven movies that are sure to check off both boxes.

‘Resort To Love’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

IMDb: 5.7/10

Where to Watch: Netflix

Now available on Netflix, Resort to Love features Christina Milian, Tymberlee Hill and Kaybe Lee Harrison. It tells the story of Erica, played by Milian, who is struggling in her music career and takes a gig as a wedding singer only to end up singing at her ex-fiance’s wedding.

‘Nappily Ever After’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

IMDb: 6.4/10

Where to Watch: Netflix

Nappily Ever After tells the story of Violet, whose journey of self-discovery was sparked by a hair accident and living life authentically. Esteemed actress Sanaa Lathan stars in the film as a successful advertising executive, who is as uptight as her mother Paulette, played by Lynn Whitfield. After the hair accident, Violet lets go of her generational disdain for natural hair and cuts it off completely. This transformation leads to a new level of self-love.

‘Hitch’ (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

IMDb: 6.6/10

Where to Watch: Hulu, Starz, Amazon Prime Video, Philo, YouTube TV, Google Play

Now streaming on Hulu, Hitch takes us through simultaneous journeys of men trying to win over women by using the methods of dating guru Alex Hitchens, played by Will Smith. Hitchens embarks on this dating guru journey after getting his heart broken in college. It inspired him to help others who found themselves in his previous situation, but it also hardened him to love. Stumbling across “the one” in a bar, he may have a change of heart.

‘The Best Man’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

IMDb: 6.7/10

Where to Watch: Hulu, Xumo, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Apple TV, Starz, The Roku Channel, Google Play

We can all probably recall that one hectic, over-the-ledge scene where the messiness of Harper, played by Taye Diggs, came back to bite him. The biter was Lance, played by Morris Chestnut. In Best Man, there are vows broken, backstabbing, love lost, lust and romance between Harper, Lance, and the rest of their friend group played by Nia Long, Terrence Howard, Regina Hall and Monica Calhoun.

‘Just Wright’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 47%

IMDb: 5.9/10

Where to Watch: Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play

Just Wright tells the story of Leslie Wright, played by Queen Latifah, a physical therapist who falls for Scott McKnight, played by Common, a professional basketball player. Scott endures an injury, and Leslie becomes his therapist. Scott is engaged to Leslie’s cousin, Morgan, played by Paula Patton, but things get complicated.

‘Brown Sugar’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 66%

IMDb: 6.5/10

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube TV, Apple TV

Brown Sugar is another Sanaa Lathan and Taye Diggs classic. Sidney, played by Lathan, and Dre, played by Diggs, are two best friends who fell in love with hip hop together. Since they were kids, they had plans of being in the hip hop sector of the music industry. Life happens, and Diggs finds himself working at a job that leaves him with very little self-respect. Sidney reminds him of his goals and worth, inspiring him to take action, without notifying his wife Reese, played by Nicole Ari Parker. The foundation of their relationship begins to crumble.

‘Jumping the Broom’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 57%

IMDb: 5.7/10

Where to Watch: Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Jumping the Broom, featuring Paula Patton as Sabrina and Laz Alonso as Jason, along with a host of other well-known actors (Loretta Devine, Mike Epps, Meagan Good, Tasha Smith, Angela Bassett), star in a film with two polar opposite families in different tax brackets. Still, the love that Sabrina and Jason have for each other is strong, leading them to try to overcome family drama no matter how potent it is.

With so many good ones to choose from, there’s no need to choose just one. Make it a date with yourself or your significant other to binge watch or watch throughout the week.