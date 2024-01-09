Despite being overlooked up until this last century (and still today), Black people have impacted the movie space as actors, actresses and directors. From fantasy and comedy to time stamps and think pieces, our childhoods were satisfied by a multitude of films that have now become memes, GIFs and remakes.

Here are eight examples of those iconic Black movies.

Coming To America (1988)

The Classics

First up is “Coming to America,” which uses comedy to poke fun at inaccurate portrayals of African culture while speaking to the pressure of expectations and the intricacies of family dynamics. The 1988 film finds a way to make us laugh while processing the journey of finding one’s own identity, a critical part of our development from childhood to adulthood.

“Love & Basketball” not only highlights a love of the sport; the 2000 film also points out how basketball is an escape from the pressures of an imbalanced home life and life after high school graduation. In this film and in real life, basketball has historically afforded student-athletes the opportunity of getting a higher education. At the same time, the focus shifts to the impact of gender roles within the world of sports and at home.

Speaking of gender, “Waiting To Exhale” speaks to the plight of a Black woman that wants to have it all in a world that thinks she deserves a lot less. This 1995 film questions dating, mom-daughter relationships and sisterhood. We see what it looks like to excel and then, yes, exhale.

Soul Food (1997)

The Think Pieces

The eight iconic Black movies that shaped our childhoods (and continue to define the culture) would not be the same without the think pieces. These films asked us the bigger questions about poverty, violence, family and communal dynamics.

“Boyz n the Hood” takes a serious look at the options or lack thereof for Black men in the ’80s and ’90s. The 1991 film highlights how choices have the power to liberate and cage us. These same choices can also create chaotic family dynamics.

Then there’s the 1995 film “Friday,” which puts a comedic spin on family dynamics and our connections within the same kind of community. It points toward the simple pleasure of even having a job, the complications around dating, and the power of setting goals no matter how big or small to have a “good day” with minimal drama.

Unfortunately, that drama can come in the form of a man-stealing cousin. That’s the case in the 1997 flick “Soul Food,” although there’s way more to it than that. Intergenerational relationships sustain a legacy, which is personified by Ahmad and his grandmother. Mother Joe (aka Big Mama) is the matriarch who insists traditions and culture be kept while reminding members of the family to place value upon fostering those connections. This is a great reminder for youth and viewers of all ages.

The Time Stamps

School Daze (1988)

The time stamps like “School Daze” and “Drumline” not only serve as capsules of cultural moments within beauty, fashion and dating; they shed light on shame. Shame, as a film topic, can provide viewers with a transformative experience around their own identity and that of others. “School Daze,” which released in 1988, dives deep into womanhood and manhood, colorism, and history.

In the other school-based movie, “Drumline” speaks to the pursuit of excellence through isolation and mentorship. The 2002 film highlights the role of music in motivating youth while celebrating the role of our teachers and professors in molding us into responsible, respectable people. Few other figures within our communities get to impact us in this way outside of our parents.

Both are iconic in the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s in a way that feels authentic on and off the screen years later.

Of these eight, which ones did we miss? Which are your favorites?