The video game-to-live action film pipeline continues with Warner Bros.’ latest film A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge.

The trailer shows Momoa, Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Emma Myers lost in the world of Minecraft, discovering the world of blocky animals, food, weapons and deadly creatures. They also discover Steve (Black), the only human living in this world.

According to the official synopsis:

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Jared Hess directs with Momoa, Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing. Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive produce.

A Minecraft Movie comes to theaters April 2, 2025.