The future of America is at stake in A24’s upcoming thriller, Civil War, written and directed by Alex Garland.

A24’s films are known for not only pushing buttons, but also pushing the envelope when it comes to its subject matter, and Civil War looks like it’s taking A24’s mission statement to the hilt.

The studio’s first description for the film remains succinct and coy, stating, “A race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge.

The film seems to reflect what our country could look like if taken to its political extreme. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kirsten Dunst plays a journalist trying to survive in a version of the United States in which 19 states have seceded. Nick Offerman plays a three-term president who has now ordered air strikes against the factions threatening the country.

The film also stars Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Check out the trailer below.