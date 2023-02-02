The organization has recognized films such as The Color Purple and American Fiction, highlighting performances from Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, Lily Gladstone and more. The AAFCA has also announced its selections for the top 10 films of 2023.

AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson made the announcement: “It’s become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK Day. And what a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend, but an imperative. This year’s winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact.”