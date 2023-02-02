The African American Film Critics Association has announced the AAFCA award winners for its 15th annual awards show.
This year’s AAFCA Awards take place on Feb. 21, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.
The organization has recognized films such as The Color Purple and American Fiction, highlighting performances from Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, Lily Gladstone and more. The AAFCA has also announced its selections for the top 10 films of 2023.
AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson made the announcement: “It’s become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK Day. And what a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend, but an imperative. This year’s winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact.”
AAFCA's Top 10 Films Of The Year
- American Fiction
- Origin
- The Color Purple
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Poor Things
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Barbie
Winners of the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards:
- Best Drama: Origin
- Best Comedy: American Fiction
- Best Musical: The Color Purple
- Best Director: Ava DuVernay (Origin)
- Best Screenplay: American Fiction
- Best Actor: Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Best Actress: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin)
- Best Supporting Actor: Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Best Supporting Actress: *TIE* Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- Best Ensemble: The Color Purple
- Breakout Performance: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Emerging Filmmaker: Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)
- Best Independent Feature: A Thousand and One
- Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Best Documentary: Stamped From The Beginning
- Best Music: The Color Purple
- Best International Film: Io Capitano
- Best Short Film: The After