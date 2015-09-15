The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) has announced its Talks Series lineup for the 2024 edition.

The 28th iteration of the festival, set for June 12-16, will see stars such as Nia Long, Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict participate in panels, conversations and more.

Also, the ABFF Comedy Show returns this year on the evening of June 14, with host Janelle James from Abbott Elementary. Emerging stand-up comedians Alfred Kainga, Anthony Oakes, Apple Brown Betty, Mason King, and Rashaun Reese will take the stage.

Panel highlights include an exclusive first look Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black with stars Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict presented by Amazon MGM Studios, an UnPrisoned panel following the world premiere with Kerry Washington and Tracy McMillan, presented by Onyx Collective; “Women & Wealth: Collective; Money & Mindfulness,” an intimate conversation with Nia Long presented by Ally, an intimate discussion on money and mindfulness; “Friday Night Vibes Goes Off the Field with All American and All American: Homecoming” a conversation with Bre-Z, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Geffri Maya, and Cory Hardrict presented by Warner Bros. Discovery; an exclusive sneak peek at the second season of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt with Raamla Mohamed, Emayatzy Corinealdi and McKinley Freeman presented by Onyx Collective, the “Black & Unlimited Fatherhood Project” conversation on the joys and challenges of being a Black father in the entertainment world with Lance Gross, Carl Jones and David E. Talbert presented by Walmart; and “Music For Media: Secrets of a Successful Collaboration” with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Abels.

“We are thrilled to announce a robust lineup of conversations from industry leading professionals across film, television, music, and more,” said NICE CROWD President Nicole Friday. “The Talk Series is a unique first hand experience for all festival goers to hear from industry leaders and truly our favorite part about this festival experience.”

View the full slate below:

Thursday, June 13, 2024:

It’s All Location, Location, Location

Presented by Fulton Films (GA) Office

Film, TV and Digital producers, actors and directors are all descending on Atlanta/Fulton County to create projects thanks to the peach state’s affordable housing market, the government’s enticing film tax credits, and the year-round ideal climate. So how is it working out for some of the stars who now call the ATL home? Join the stars of the popular BET series “The OVAL”, and the social sensation leading lady of Kountry Wayne’s skits on YouTube to hear why they chose to Live, Work, Play and Stay in Fulton County, GA, and why they encourage other creatives to do the same.

Moderator: Shaunya Chavis-Rucker

Panelists: Javon Johnson, Kaye Singleton, Rolonda “Rogirl” Rochelle

Navigating the Pathways to Representation

Presented by WME

This panel brings together the agent and manager perspectives from WME and Color Creative to provide insights and expertise to creatives and industry professionals. Our panelists will discuss the ecosystem of representation from their respective roles, the intersection of their services, and the importance of collaboration and advocating for their clients.

Panelists: Eric Darnell (Agent, Motion Picture Literary, WME), Chelsea Dern (Agent, Scripted TV Literary, WME) and Ashley Calloway (Manager and Producer, ColorCreative) Moderator: Antonio Hairston (VP, Recruiting and Diversity Outreach, WME)

UnPrisoned (Season 2 World Premiere) with Kerry Washington

Presented by Onyx Collective, ABC Signature, Hulu

Join the world premiere screening of the second season of Hulu’s heartfelt dramedy “UnPrisoned,” starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, followed by a fireside chat with executive producers Kerry Washington and Tracy McMillan. In season two, the Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back. Panelists: Kerry Washington (EP/Star) and Tracy McMillan (Creator/EP)

NBCU LAUNCH Talks: The Art of Content Acquisitions at NBCUniversal Presented by Comcast NBCUniversal

NBCU executives will demystify the acquisition process from pitch to final delivery, discuss the type of content they seek, and share best practices on pitching your projects. They will also provide insight into the company’s acquisitions strategy across its television and film portfolio, including Peacock and Universal Pictures. During the panel, the executives will also share how they secured projects such as “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” and “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Panelists: Robert Baltazar, Britney Williams, Tony Ducret



Money and Mindfulness: A Conversation with Nia Long

Presented by Ally

Ally will host an intimate one on one conversation on money & mindfulness with Award-winning actress Nia Long. Learn more about her journey and the financial lessons of life, and the business, she has learned picked up along the way.

Moderator: Jack Howard

Sonic Force: Storytelling Through Voice Acting

Presented by Meta

The voice of your project or brand, whether expressed through film, podcasts, TV, or social media reels, communicates your story. Bringing this voice to life ultimately falls to the content creator’s choice of the voice actor(s). With carefully guided direction, the voice actor becomes a powerful means for establishing your story concept from pitch to fundraising, to production and advertising. Daughters of Eve Media in conjunction with the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences will explore the ways filmmakers and content creators can enrich their storytelling—and leverage their marketing power—by fully envisioning the endgame before reaching the post-production phase and highlighting the critical value of diverse voices. Moderators: Dr. Michele Prettyman and Terri Prettyman Bowles, Daughters of Eve Media Panelists: Joan Baker, author of “Secrets of Voice-over Success,” and Emmy Award-winning producer Rudy Gaskins, founders of the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences, the Voice Arts Awards, and the That’s Voiceover Career Expo Dave Fennoy (Voice Arts Award winner known as the voice of Hulu, the NAACP Awards, and countless movie trailers and commercials).

Lights, Camera, Access: A Director’s Journey

Presented by Warner Bros. Discovery

Step into the world of cinematic mastery with our Director’s Craft Workshop, where imagination meets technique and creativity knows no bounds! Whether you’re a budding filmmaker looking to hone your skills or a seasoned director seeking fresh inspiration, our Director’s Craft Workshop is designed to ignite your passion for storytelling and elevate your craft to new heights. Join us for an unforgettable experience that will leave you empowered, inspired, and ready to take on the world of cinema like never before!

Moderator: Bevy Smith

Panelist: Rashaad Ernesto Green

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black: An Exclusive First Look with film stars Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios

“Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black” follows Ava (Meagan Good), a young bank professional who is devastated when her husband Dallas (Cory Hardrict) abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate. During this

conversation, film stars Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict will sit down together to discuss the film, and to give an exclusive first look at the trailer for the first time, anywhere. The film will be released on Prime Video on July 11.

Moderator: Latasha Gillespie

Uncensored Live w/ Trina

Presented by TV One

Description: TV One’s hit show “Uncensored” explores the lives of some of today’s most notable personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. Experience the same raw and unfiltered storytelling in an exclusive “Uncensored” LIVE edition featuring rapper, producer, TV/radio personality, entrepreneur and now author Trina. As one of the most successful female Hip Hop artists in history, Trina continues to break barriers more than two decades into her legendary career. From her early days on the Miami music scene to achieving global stardom, Trina will share stories about the music industry, the role of women in Hip Hop, her cultural impact, personal loss and more. Moderated in conversation by comedian, writer, and director Chris Spencer, listen as both trailblazers share their unique journeys from adversity to achievement.

Moderator: Chris Spencer

Friday, June 14, 2024:

Meet the Streaming Innovation Alliance

Presented by Motion Picture Association (MPA)

Meet the united voice of the streaming community – driving a new era of creativity, opportunity, diversity, value, and choice in home and mobile entertainment. SIA fights for smart policies that will continue to meet audiences where they are and propel streaming innovation forward. Alliance members include groundbreaking platforms providing opportunities and access to Black and historically marginalized content creators. Join John Gibson, Vice President for External and Multicultural Affairs at the Motion Picture Association for an engaging conversation with the creative forces behind alliance founding streamers AfroLandTV, AmericaNU, ForUsByUs Network, and VAULT Access. Delve into a world of diverse storytelling and learn how these platforms are reshaping the streaming landscape for independent content creators. Moderator: John Gibson

Panelists: Omarr Salgado, AmericaNu; Michael Maponga, AfroLandTV; J. Alexander Martin, ForUsByUs Network; and Kenneth Giffords, VAULT Access

Court is Back in Session: Season Two of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” Presented by Onyx Collective, ABC Signature, Hulu

Join “Reasonable Doubt” creator Raamla Mohamed and stars Emayatzy Corinealdi and McKinley Freeman as they unpack the shocking twists of Season One and reveal an exclusive sneak peek from the highly anticipated second season, premiering August 22 on Hulu. After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Panelists: Series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Jax”) and McKinley Freeman (“Lewis”), alongside Raamla Mohamed (Creator/EP/Showrunner)

Pitch Perfect: Promoting Yourself & Connecting With Others

Presented by TV One

Join us for an insightful and fun discussion on the art of pitching yourself and making meaningful connections. In today’s competitive landscape, the ability to effectively promote your uniqueness and establish valuable, long-term relationships is essential for continued success. We will share practical tips, real-world experiences, and proven strategies to help you master the art of pitching and networking. From crafting an impactful elevator pitch to navigating networking events with confidence to pitching virtually, this discussion will equip you with the tools and techniques needed to stand out and forge meaningful connections in any setting. Whether you’re a seasoned professional looking to enhance your networking skills or a newcomer eager to make a memorable impression, this panel promises valuable insights and actionable advice to propel your pitching and networking game to the next level!

Panelist: Austyn Biggers

Insuring Your Future

Presented by Northwestern Mutual

Join us for cocktails and conversations. Hear thought-provoking insights about tools that can help protect your income—and leave a legacy for your family. This panel discussion with Northwestern Mutual financial advisors Julian Pouncy, MBA and Mshon K. Pulliam, Sr. CLTC® will be followed by a complimentary happy hour and one-on-one advising. Let us help you build a legacy plan!

Moderator: Monique Idlett

Panelists: Julian Pouncy, MBA and Mshon K. Pulliam, Sr. CLTC®

Friday Night Vibes Goes Off the Field with All American and All American: Homecoming Presented by Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Television Group presents an ALL-AMERICAN franchise takeover with cast members from ALL-AMERICAN and ALL-AMERICAN: HOMECOMING for an intimate conversation about celebrating and shaping Black culture through family, sports and education. Hosts: Nina Parker, KevOnStage

Panelists: Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Bre-Z, Geffri Maya, Cory Hardrict Saturday, June 15, 2024:

Uplifting Talent and Stories from Untapped Spaces

Presented by Comcast NBCU

Description: This panel will spotlight the partnership between Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) and Monkeypaw Productions and their shared commitment to creating access and discovering new talent. This discussion will explore the various strategies championed by UFEG and Monkeypaw Productions, both above and below-the-line, including: the Universal Filmmakers Project ‘NO DRAMA’, Universal Below-the-Line Traineeship and Universal Composers Initiative. Through this engaging discussion, we hope to inspire those in the audience as to how these programs are reshaping the industry’s talent, workforce and creative innovation.

Moderator: Candace Afia

Panelists: Keisha Senter, Emerlynn Lampitoc, K. Nicole Mills

Black & Unlimited Fatherhood Project – Celebrity Conversation

Presented by Walmart

A blend of perspectives in both fatherhood and the tv and film industry; meaningful discussions on the joys and challenges of being a Black father in the entertainment world. Moderator: David E.Talbert

Panelists: Lance Gross, Carl Jones

Music For Media: Secrets of a Successful Collaboration

Presented by New World Symphony

Michael Abels is the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer of scores for the Jordan Peele films GET OUT, US and NOPE, and is the first black composer to score a scripted series for LucasFilm (“Star Wars: The Acolyte” – Disney+). In this session, Abels discusses his process, his journey through Hollywood, the relationship between composer and director/showrunner, and provides insights to achieving an evocative score for any size project.

Host: Michael Abels

ABFF Retrospective: Celebrating the Legacy of Denzel Washington

Journey with Denzel Washington through the highlights of his illustrious career, as he talks Hollywood, his evolution as an actor, director, producer and his love for the work of August Wilson.

Moderator: Chaz Ebert