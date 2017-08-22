Not only did Universal reveal the name of its upcoming new film from Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett), has also dropped the trailer.

Starring Melissa Barrera, the film is directed by Bettinelli-Oplin and Gillett. The duo previously helmed horror hits such as Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream and last year’s Scream VI. Of course, this is a reteam of Barrera with Radio Silence, as she starred in the Scream films.

Aside from Barrera, Abigail also stars Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, Kevin Durand, Alisha Weir, Giancarlo Esposito and the late Angus Cloud.

“After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight,” the synopsis reads. “In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.”

Written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick, Abigail is produced by William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt for Project X Entertainment, Tripp Vinson and Radio Silence’s Chad Vilella. Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher executive produce.

Abigail will premiere in theaters on April 19. Watch the official trailer for Abigail below.