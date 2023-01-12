The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is joining Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield in upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film After The Hunt.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett, After The Hunt is described by Deadline as an “intense dramatic thriller about a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past comes to light.”

Currently, there are no details as to who Edebiri is playing or what her role entails. Regardless, production is set to start this summer with the film aiming for a 2025 release.

Guadagnino produces through Frenesy. Brian Grazer also produces via Imagine Entertainment with Allan Mandelbaum. Garrett also executive produces with Imagine Entertainment’s Karen Lunder.

Edeibiri is currently experiencing It Girl status thanks to her role on FX and Hulu’s The Bear. She has earned a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role as Sydney. Robert Townsend, who guest starred as Sydney’s father, said in 2023 how he considered Edebiri “a baby unicorn.”

“She’s like a little force of nature. I love her being,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “As an artist, you respond to people’s energy and who they are. We call it that ‘it thing’ in show business and she has that it thing. She’s having the most amazing moment.”