Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of the upcoming Season 7 premiere episode of All American on The CW.

The new season of the show sees the introduction of several new lead characters after several original cast members have left the show. Original stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z are back, with Osy Ikhile, Nathaniel McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, and Alexis Chikaeze as new series regulars. Kareem Grimes and Elijah M. Cooper will be in recurring roles.

The below clip features Yasi (Elijah M. Cooper) showing KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) around the gym at South Crenshaw High.

The premiere episode was written by showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and directed by David McWhirter.

Here’s the full episode description for “Reborn”:

LAST DAYS OF SUMMER — Summer is ending and as the new school year is about to start, so is a new chapter. As the new QB coach at Crenshaw, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is caught between being his players coach and their friend, which causes discord with his boss, Coach Bobby and his starting quarterback, Yasi. Meanwhile, Kingston’s (Nathaniel McIntyre) world is upended when he learns the secret that his parents, Cassius (Osy Ikhile) and Ava, have been keeping from him. Elsewhere, Khalil (Antonio J. Bell) challenges the school system, Amina strives for more independence, and Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) struggle to find their footing in a new dynamic.

A previous logline for the season reads, “Season 7 is taking it back to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of LA teens, a new Beverly Coach and our OG vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.”

Watch the clip below:

The new episode debuts Wednesday at 8 p.m.