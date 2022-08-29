The John Wick universe has captivated fans with its shadowy underworld since 2014, and its latest installment promises to add more to its lore. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is the fifth entry in the acclaimed action franchise and marks its first feature-length spinoff.

The Lionsgate film introduces new characters and an engaging plot by bridging the narrative gap between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Who is Eve Macarro, Ana de Armas’ character?

Set against the familiar backdrop of New York’s Continental Hotel, Ballerina centers on Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin portrayed by Ana de Armas.

The film follows Eve’s training as she navigates the harsh reality of the Ruska Roma regime, exploring how her journey parallels that of John Wick.

“I think they’re, in some way, going through something similar,” Armas told Blavity’s Shadow and Act about the magnetic dynamic between Eve and Keanu Reeves’ iconic character.

She continued, “There’s something emotional going on there, and I think it’s so powerful. We’ve seen him trying to get out of this for so long, and all of a sudden, she’s asking him for advice to get in.”

Armas mentioned the memories likely awakened in Wick when Eve pulls him back into the assassin’s world. These memories and flashbacks offer the audience a glimpse into Wick’s formative years and mysterious past at the ballet academy.

The actor, who previously worked with Reeves in the 2015 thriller Knock Knock, said his character’s willingness to train Eve created a “mutual respect” between the two, who were bonded by a shared drive for retribution.

Ana de Armas as Eve in Ballerina. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

The franchise’s core is still strong

Directed by Len Wiseman, the expansion seamlessly introduces a new protagonist and fresh adventures while bringing back familiar faces from the franchise’s beginnings.

Ian McShane returns as Winston Scott, the owner of The Continental.

Winston and Wick’s close but complex friendship has always been central to the series. That dynamic continues in Winston’s budding relationship with Eve, whom McShane describes as a very smart addition to the cast.

“It’s like a female John Wick,” he stated. “She may bring in a new female demographic that wasn’t there before.”

McShane attributes the franchise’s success to the established intimacy resulting from the returning core team.

“These things take on a life of their own, and suddenly something’s a success. I think the fact that it’s been the same group, the same writer, group of writers, producers, and directors, makes a big difference,” he added.

Ana de Armas as Eve and Keanu Reeves as John Wick in Ballerina. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Remembering Lance Reddick

In 2023, the core team was deeply affected by the loss of longtime cast member Lance Reddick, who died from heart disease.

Ballerina features Reddick reprising his role as Charon, the loyal concierge of the Continental and Winston’s right-hand man.

Both McShane and Armas deeply miss their co-star and shared fond memories of the man they recognized as an “incredible” and “gifted” actor.

“I miss him,” McShane said with emotion. He recalled their time on set and spoke of Reddick’s musical talent and dedication to his character.

“He always wanted to do more action. I’m glad he got to do his action scenes,” McShane reflected.

For Armas, Reddick’s presence helped ease her transition into the franchise.

“It was a big deal for me to step into this world, and one of the things that made me feel more comfortable and confident was having these actors on set,” she said, referring to Reddick and McShane.

“Having Lance and Ian in those scenes with me was so important. These are incredible actors. Lance was an incredible actor, and his energy was just… his.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina debuts in theaters this Friday. Watch the full interview below: