Ariana Grande is getting candid about what it’s like to return to making a big return film and television with Wicked.

Not counting Hairspray Live! in 2016 and a small role in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up, the big holiday blockbuster marks Grande’s first sizable acting role since the Nickelodeon sitcom, Victorious.

In a recent interview Blavity’s Shadow and Act did with her and the rest of the film’s cast, we asked Grande about the film being a “reintroduction” of sorts for her to the acting world.

“I think it’s such an incredible honor and privilege to be trusted with the responsibility of playing Glinda, a role that I’ve loved since I was 10,” she said. “And it does in a way, feel like a reintroduction. I feel like for both of us [Cynthia & I], this baby of ours has been a secret for such a long time. And I know it’s coming fast, and it’s loud, and it’s everywhere–but it’s been such an intimate part of our lives for the past three and a half years between getting ready for the audition to now. So it feels really special and it does feel like a reintroduction.”

She also gave massive kudos to Erivo, telling us, “Every time in the movie she opens her mouth is the most insane thing that’s ever happened in the history of Earth.”

Ariana Grande jokes about releasing ‘Too Close’ for the re-release of My Everything for its 10th anniversary

Grande also made a joke when we talked to her about being thankful for releasing “Too Close,” a fan-favorite track that was only on certain deluxe CDs of her second album, My Everything, on streaming for its 10th anniversary.

“Now I know where the one stream came from,” she joked.

Wicked is in theaters on Nov. 22