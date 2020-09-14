Harper credits his latest film to the book on which it’s based, Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics, and Guilt in America by Eric Nielson and Andrea Dennis, with a foreword by Killer Mike (who also appears in the film). As he told us in a recent interview, he was drawn to the book’s detailing of “how vast the problem is, not just with the 700 known cases of rap lyrics being used in trial but of the potential thousands or tens of thousand more cases that aren’t known because so many cases plea out.”

Harper noted that the film was put together quickly, with the hope that it might “affect ongoing legislation and come out during the Young Thug trial.” The director wanted to tell this story from the artists’ perspective, not just as they sit in courtrooms on trial.

As an artist, it was important to Kemba “to make sure that somebody from the Bronx, that rappers, that people in the culture could sort of sink their teeth into it too.”

Kemba explained to us that he was surprised that “the use of lyrics wasn’t really ‘OK, a crime happened on 45th Street, and you rapped about you doing a crime on 45th Street.'” Instead, Kemba pointed out, “It was mostly — and they shouldn’t be able to do this — but like character evidence.” Despite prosecutors being banned from using character evidence against defendants, rap lyrics are essentially being used that way, with prosecutors pointing towards lyrics and arguing, “What type of person would say this? Not a good person.” Similarly, Kemba hopes that the movie can influence future trials.

“If you can be a jury member, then it’s for you, honestly,” he said.