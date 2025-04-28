Atlanta’s contribution to music, especially Black music culture, goes deep. From soul to gospel, and particularly hip-hop, the city has made its mark on the music industry and continues to be a center for innovation as well as a showcase for many musicians. Along with the indie-rock and country influences that surround the ATL, the city is a magnet for everyone who loves music and wants to party.

The best time to see all the talent on display is at one of the many music festivals that take place in the Peach City. The 2025 season is no exception. Starting this summer, a memorable lineup of festivals will give all music lovers something to celebrate. From Blavity Fest to Jazz Festival to Shaky Knees, every genre is represented as crowds gather to enjoy live music, food, and culture. Come out to ATL and find out who the next breakout artist is going to be. There’s no better time to take in the festival culture of America’s hip-hop capital.

Blavity Fest: A Celebration of Black Excellence

Courtesy of Blavity Media Group

Blavity Fest is where Black creativity and empowerment converge. This two-day celebration, May 31 and June 1, is more than a music festival. It’s a cultural movement!

Hosted in the heart of Atlanta, BlavityFest brings together top artists, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs for a weekend of empowerment. Expect thought-provoking panels and electrifying performances from top artists. The festival’s three stages — Main Stage, Idea Exchange, and Summit21 — offer everything from financial empowerment to women’s leadership. This event is the ultimate space for entrepreneurs and creatives to network and learn.

After hours, Blavity Fest transforms into a music festival. With a star-studded lineup including 2Chainz and Kirk Franklin, this event is a must! Don’t miss this if you’re passionate about advancing Black excellence and culture in 2025.

Get your tickets to BlavityFest before they’re gone! Visit the official site for passes and the full schedule.

Breakaway Music Festival

May 16 and 17

Breakaway Music Festival kicks off Atlanta’s festival season, bringing together some of the biggest names in EDM, hip-hop, and pop. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and stacked lineup, Breakaway attracts a lively crowd of music lovers. The festival features immersive stage designs, interactive experiences, and plenty of opportunities to dance the night away.

Whether you’re a die-hard EDM fan or just looking for a good time, Breakaway is the place to let loose. Drop by and celebrate the city’s dynamic music scene.

Visit the official site for news and updates.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

May 24 to 26

The Atlanta Jazz Festival, one of the country’s largest free jazz festivals, returns to Piedmont Park from May 24 to 26. This event brings together jazz legends, emerging artists, and fans from all walks of life. The festival’s open-air concerts, late-night jam sessions, and family-friendly activities make it a must for music lovers of all ages.

Whether you’re a longtime jazz aficionado or a newcomer to the genre, the Festival is the perfect place to soak up smooth sounds, good vibes, and the ATL creative spirit.

Check out their official site for more details about the Atlanta Jazz Festival.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

June 14 and 15

The Juneteenth Festival is a vibrant celebration of freedom and Black culture in Piedmont Park. This annual event features a massive Black History Parade, Juneteenth pageants for all ages, a 5K Freedom Run, family activities, and a bustling vendor market. Attendees can enjoy live music and cultural performances on multiple stages, all while honoring the emancipation of enslaved people in America.

Learn more about the Juneteenth Atlanta Festival at the official site.

Shaky Knees Music Festival

September 19 to 21

Shaky Knees is Atlanta’s go-to festival for indie and alternative rock fans. This three-day extravaganza features a stellar lineup of indie and alternative rock acts, including established and emerging artists. Shaky Knees is all about discovering new sounds and soaking up the city’s creative energy.

The festival’s commitment to musical diversity and community makes it a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Grab your friends, lace up your boots, and get ready to rock out in the heart of Atlanta.

Don’t miss out on Shaky Knees! Visit their website for tickets and updates.

Sweet Auburn Music Festival

September 27 and 28

The Sweet Auburn Music Festival returns September 27 and 28, celebrating Atlanta’s rich Black heritage in the historic district. This free, family-friendly event features live music from R&B, gospel, hip-hop, and jazz artists. Folks can also enjoy food vendors, art displays, and a bustling marketplace.

The festival honors the legacy of the neighborhood. Once dubbed “the richest Negro street in the world,” Sweet Auburn continues to uplift Black-owned businesses and artists. It’s a joyful celebration of heritage, resilience, and community spirit. Don’t miss the chance to groove where history lives.

Connect with the Sweet Auburn festival and find out more.

One Music Fest

October 25 and 26

One Music Fest is the South’s largest urban progressive music festival. It’s a true celebration of Black music in all its forms. The party takes over Piedmont Park on October 25 and 26, uniting fans for an unforgettable weekend of live music. The festival’s diverse lineup combines iconic artists and next-gen talent, from R&B and hip-hop to soul and reggae.

One Music Fest is known for its inclusive, joyful atmosphere and commitment to community and cultural pride. With multiple stages, food trucks, art installations, and surprise guests, this festival is where music lovers unite to dance, sing, and celebrate the power of Black artistry.

Secure your spot at ONE Musicfest, visit their website!

Imagine Music Festival

Dive into a world of fantasy and sound at Imagine Music Festival, Atlanta’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) event. Known for its immersive aquatic theme, this festival transforms the city into a vibrant playground of music, art, and community. Attendees can expect massive stages, world-class DJs, and mind-blowing visual effects. Beyond the beats, Imagine offers yoga sessions, workshops, and interactive art installations. It’s a multi-sensory experience that attracts EDM fans from across the country, making it one of Atlanta’s most unique and unforgettable festivals.

While Imagine went dormant in 2024, there are rumors of a comeback in 2025. To stay updated, visit their website.

A3C Festival

A3C (All 3 Coasts) Festival, usually held in late September or early October, is Atlanta’s premier celebration of hip-hop culture, innovation, and artistry. Taking over the city each fall, this festival is where music lovers, industry insiders, and creators gather. The festival’s lineup always features a mix of legendary acts and rising stars, along with workshops on music business, technology, and social justice.

A3C is a hub for collaboration and inspiration, especially for anyone looking to break into the industry. If hip-hop is your heartbeat, A3C is your home. Dates for 2025 haven’t been announced yet.

Don’t miss your chance to connect with the future of hip-hop. Learn more at the A3C website.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Blavity Fest unique among Atlanta’s festivals?

Blavity Fest is a celebration of Black creativity and empowerment that’s not only about live music, but also panels, workshops, and networking opportunities beyond the music industry.

Where are Atlanta music festivals typically held?

Most major festivals take place in iconic Atlanta locations such as Piedmont Park and the historic Sweet Auburn district. However, be sure to check with festival organizers about the specific details.

Are the festivals open to all music genres?

Yes! Atlanta festivals cover a wide range of genres, including hip-hop, jazz, EDM, rock, R&B, gospel, and more.

Are any of the festivals free?

Yes, the Atlanta Jazz Festival and Sweet Auburn Music Festival both offer free admission.