Former basketball player turned content creator Austin McBroom has been the subject of recent headlines as infidelity allegations made by his ex-wife, Catherine Paiz, with whom he started a family vlogging YouTube channel, The Ace Family, in 2016, have taken the internet by storm. The exes’ channel, named for the initials of their and their oldest child’s first names, chronicled their lives with their three children — 9-year-old Elle, 6-year-old Alaïa and 4-year-old Steel — until the former couple decided to step away from YouTube in 2022. Paiz and McBroom announced their divorce in 2024.

Amid the allegations, read on for McBroom’s net worth and more about the drama involving the Ace family.

Catherine Paiz accuses Austin McBroom of cheating in new memoir

The internet is talking about the Ace family because Paiz penned a memoir, Dolores: My Journey Home: (Finding Myself Beyond the Ace Family), about what her marriage to McBroom was really like. According to The Cut, parts of the book, which is set for release on July 1, have been released, including revelations of McBroom’s alleged infidelity when they were married.

“When it first started, my heart sank. I’m like ‘Oh my gosh,'” Paiz said of the first time she heard rumors of McBroom’s cheating on Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, People reported.

Although Paiz was hurt, she didn’t initially believe the claims because she was with McBroom all the time as they raised a family together and grew a business.

“There’s moments I didn’t know what to believe. There’s some things that are true, there’s some things that are distorted, there’s some things that are not true — so it was really hard to tell,” Paiz told Cooper.

McBroom also encouraged her to ignore the rumors and told Paiz it just comes with the “territory” of being in the public eye. Paiz believed him because, as she told Cooper, she “really trusted him.”

As for what diminished her trust, Paiz said there were “quite a few moments,” and she couldn’t pick out just one. She recounted several incidents that she found alarming, including one where McBroom went on a business trip to Miami that was allegedly more of a pleasure trip than a business one. Paiz remembered “bawling” when she found out about the trip’s true nature on social media months later, when she was pregnant with their son.

Paiz told Cooper that she doesn’t know the exact number of women McBroom allegedly cheated with, but she knew “for sure three.” The 34-year-old claimed that she heard McBroom say “I cheated” for the first time a week ago when the first chapter of her book was released on May 11.

Austin McBroom admits he ‘stepped out’ of his marriage on Snapchat Stories

McBroom took to Snapchat Stories to address Paiz’s claims and admitted that he “stepped out” of his marriage to Paiz.

“Now let’s get into the cheating. When it comes to me stepping out of my marriage I did. I 100% stepped out of my marriage,” McBroom confessed. “It was completely wrong for me to do it. I take full accountability. If I can go back and change it, I would, and I’m sorry for that. I truly am, but when it comes to her acting like she had no idea what was going on, that is a complete lie. Catherine knew what I was dealing with for a very long time.”

Austin McBroom breaks his silence after being accused of infidelity by ex-wife Catherine Paiz.



The YouTuber accuses her of hosting unlicensed Ayahuasca ceremonies at home around their children. pic.twitter.com/opfX6cnunG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 13, 2025

The 33-year-old claimed he was getting “no affection” from Paiz and he’d tried to repair their relationship on several occasions.



“Her exact words, verbatim — on my kids — she said ‘Just don’t make me look dumb. Don’t embarrass me,'” he said in the video. “I don’t know what that means to you guys, but to me it sounds like ‘Go do whatever you need to do because I’m not capable of giving you what you need.'”



While talking to Cooper, Paiz got emotional while denying his claims.



“One thing he said that really just was a punch to the gut was, ‘Yes, I cheated and she was OK with it as long as I said you don’t embarrass me,'” she told the podcast host while fighting back tears. “That is not true. I never ever said that. I would never say that.”

What is Austin McBroom’s net worth?

According to Coming Soon and Celebrity Net Worth, McBroom’s estimated net worth as of 2025 is $2 million. The 33-year-old continues to share content with his 5.5 million Instagram followers, 1.5 million X (formerly Twitter) followers, and 1.3 million followers on TikTok.