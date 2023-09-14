Ruby Franke was a widely influential content creator in her prime. Her niche for her YouTube vlogging content was lifestyle-focused, yet it was misleading to followers. She mostly captured parenting and family vlogs painting her as an ideal matriarch but eventually, her videos sparked mass controversy. Ultimately, Franke became famous for reasons she surely did not intend, even becoming a part of one of the biggest trending stories in America at the time when the realities of her behavior were exposed.

Now, with the help of unseen footage and exclusive interviews, the world can finally see who Ruby Franke truly is beyond the carefully curated content she put out. The new docuseries, which was released for streaming via Disney+ on Feb. 27 is an exposé on the social media influencer. Here is what you should know before watching Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke.

‘Devil in the Family’ Exposes the Realities of Toxic Influencers

Ruby Franke was an unsuspected abuser of her family. After creating a YouTube channel in 2015 named 8 Passengers, she began building a public image that highlighted her Mormon yet suburban lifestyle with six children. But, unfortunately, it also hid the dark realities of the family’s life. About a year after launching the page, the YouTube channel took off. With tens of thousands of views on her videos, the family monetized their content. It was a huge success which amassed 2.5 million subscribers and 1 billion views over five years. Although Ruby made it seem like the vlogs were her way of capturing precious moments with her family, as it turns out, that was not true.

What Caused the Investigation Into the Franke Family?

Around the time of a video released in 2020, viewers started to get more and more suspicious of the Franke Family’s parenting style. In this video, her teenage son commented that his bedroom had been taken away for seven months and instead he was made to sleep on a beanbag. According to the BBC, Franke retorted that he had an option between that, an inflatable mattress or a guest bed as a disciplinary measure for pranks. Although the incident was laughed at by the family, this kind of casual display made viewers wonder what else happened behind closed doors.

There was also a video in which Franke stated that her daughter needed to go hungry to learn not to forget her lunch for school. After this, a petition was started by concerned viewers and child services was called. Even other YouTubers and TikTok creators took to their respective platforms to discuss the family and the situation made headlines. But 2023 is where it got really serious for the family.

On Aug. 30, 2023 Ruby Franke was arrested following a shocking discovery by their next-door neighbors. The family’s 12-year-old son climbed out of a window at the Franke residence before seeking the help of neighbors. In a frantic attempt to save his own life, the boy asked for food and water and was quite clearly physically neglected. He had duct tape on his wrists and ankles and appeared malnourished. Rightfully so, their neighbors called the police.

How Long Did the Embattled Content Creator Get In Prison?

It all crumbled from there. While the boy’s open wounds were tended to, there were other discoveries that led to a legal case against Franke. Law enforcement eventually found that Ruby’s daughter was housed elsewhere and similarly abused. Both of the children received medical care and their siblings were placed in the care of child protective services. Ruby was charged with six counts of child abuse. She went on trial and in December 2023 and plead guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse. By February 2024, Franke was sentenced to serve four consecutive terms of between one and 15 years of imprisonment. This means that she must serve at least four years.

Is Ruby Franke Still Married?

Given the relatively short timeline of Franke’s imprisonment and the recent documentary, naturally, people are wondering what happened to Ruby. While her family continues to heal from the bizarre and nightmarish conditions they were subjected to, Ruby is serving her sentence. She is in the Utah State Correctional Facility and one of the nearly 400 women residing there.

According to her eldest daughter, Shari Franke’s memoir, “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom,” Ruby is even getting her degree. As part of a program with The Salt Lake Community College and Davis Technical College, inmates can take classes. Other than that, Ruby has reached out to her estranged ex-husband Kevin via letters to express her sorrow. The new docuseries shares the accounts of Kevin Franke, the father of their six children, and their two eldest children. Though troubling to watch, for the victims, Devil in the Family is a cathartic experience that finally allows them to speak their truth and heal.