In a lengthy livestream today, Marvel Studios and Disney announced confirmed cast members for the upcoming Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday. Kind of like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the film is set to essentially be a two-part affair along with Avengers: Secret Wars.

Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of four of the most successful Marvel movies and the studio’s highest-grossing directors, will helm both Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027. MCU vet Stephen McFeely is behind the scripts for the films.

“Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves,” said The Russo Brothers in a statement at the time.

The last big announcement for the Avengers: Doomsday film came at San Diego Comic-Con back in July when it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU as the character, but this time playing Doctor Doom.

‘Avengers’ Doomsday cast announced on Wednesday

Here’s what we know so far about the cast and who was confirmed (aside from the previously announced Downey):

Returning Avengers and their allies

Chris Hemsworth as Thor (the only confirmed OG Avenger)

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America

Danny Ramirez as the Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

The Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic

Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman

Joseph Quinn as Human Torch

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

The Thunderbolts

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Lewis Pullman as Bob / Sentry

The (former) Fox universe X-Men characters

Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier

Ian McKellen as Magneto

Kelsey Grammer as Beast

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

James Marsden as Cyclops

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Rebecca Romjin as Mystique

More names are expected, and there will of course be surprised

Though this is unique for Marvel to reveal such a cast list right now, they will absolutely have more surprises up their sleeve, so expect more additional cast members, both returning and new, to be unveiled as time goes on, with some not even being revealed until the film is out.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, both Chris Evans and Tom Holland are expected to appear in one of the two-part Avengers films Steve Rogers / Captain America and Peter Parker / Spider-Man, respectively. These two are likely just a sliver of the full list of other cast members that will go beyond the confirmed list.