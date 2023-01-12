Marvel Studios is going back to the ’60s with the official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The film fully emphasizes the idea of family since the Fantastic Four are known as Marvel’s First Family. The characters embrace family in the trailer by talking about their weekly family dinners, complete with The Thing doctoring the spaghetti sauce made by their robot helper H.E.R.B.I.E.

Who stars in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss Bachrach, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner. Matt Shakman directs from a script by Peter Cameron, Josh Friedman and Jeff Kaplan. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis executive produce.

What will the film be about?

The film follows the classic Marvel characters as they face their first big test as superheroes. According to the official description:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family–Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous sapce god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Here’s when the new ‘Fantastic Four’ movie hits theaters

The film comes in theaters July 25. Watch the trailer below: