Ayo Edebiri is a scientist hoping to help save Mary-Louise Parker from becoming a black hole in the upcoming Magnolia Pictures film Omni Loop.

The trailer shows Parker as a quantum physicist who has found herself inside a time loop. But not only that, she’s in even more danger than just living in Groundhog Day–she’s got a black hole growing in her chest, leaving her with only a week to live. That is, unless Edebiri’s character can’t save her from death and doom. Together, they “unlock the mysteries of time travel,” according to the official logline.

According to the official synopsis:

OMNI LOOP follows Zoya Lowe (Mary-Louise Parker), a quantum physicist who finds herself in a time loop, with a black hole growing in her chest and only a week to live. But what the doctors and her family don’t know is that she has already lived this week before; so many times, in fact, that she doesn’t even know how long it’s been. Until one day Zoya meets a gifted student named Paula (Ayo Edebiri). Together they team up to save her life–and to unlock the mysteries of time travel.”

The film is written and directed by Bernardo Britto and stars Hanna Pearl Utt, Chris Witaske, Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin, Steven Maier and Eddie Cahill alongside Parker and Edebiri.

Check out the trailer below.

The film drops in theaters and on digital on Sept. 20.