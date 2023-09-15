Singleton has described Baby Boy as one of the most crucial movies in his career, including films like Boyz n the Hood, Shaft and Rosewood. It serves as a powerful exploration of the struggles faced by a young Black man in South Central Los Angeles.

Moreover, the film is Singleton’s final body of work solely dedicated to the Black experience in America.

“[Studio executives] want Black people [to be] what they want them to be,” Singleton told students at Loyola Marymount University in 2014, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And nobody is man enough to go and say that. They want Black people to be who they want them to be, as opposed to what they are. The Black films now — so-called Black films now — they’re great. They’re great films. But they’re just product. They’re not moving the bar forward creatively.”

Let’s unpack how the ending of Baby Boy brings Jody’s tumultuous journey to a poignant and hopeful conclusion.