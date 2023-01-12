Bad Boys 4 filming is currently underway, as shown in a new set picture leaked to the public.

People reports that Will Smith and This is Us star Melanie Liburd were pictured in a wedding scene. Liburd was cast in 2023 as a new character named Christine. At the time, there was no word on what role Christine would play in the story, but now it’s apparent that she’s a love interest. Smith and Liburd were photographed were kissing during the wedding scene, showing Smith’s character Det. Mike Lowrey finally getting his happily ever after. Since it’s a wedding scene, you could theorize that this takes place at the end of the film, but its no telling what it may actually indicate.

No word on if they have wrapped filming, but Bad Boys 4 is set for a June 14 release, so regardless of what the wedding scene means or what the date for wrapping filming is, the film has to be nearing the end of its filming schedule as it heads into post-production.

The film is directed by creative team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. According to People, the film will also star Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane and Alexander Ludwig. As always, the film will have Martin Lawrence as Smith’s co-star, playing Det. Marcus Burnett. Tasha Smith was also announced to star, replacing Theresa Randle as Marcus’ wife Theresa.