“It’s only appropriate that the oldest Black conference is having this tournament in Baltimore,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told Blavity during the esteemed event. “I mean this is the home of Billie Holiday and Thurgood Marshall. And so we think about what that means to continue to build upon a very rich and very proud culture that we have here in Baltimore. It’s also really important because the Baltimore Renaissance has been done. We’re talking about a city that’s now designated as a national tech hub destination. Baltimore has one of the fastest growing economies in the entire country, so to have CIAA here, not just to recognize it, but for our histories to continue to build together … it’s a very big deal for us.”