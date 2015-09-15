After Mufasa: The Lion King, Barry Jenkins has set his next big studio film.

Universal Pictures has landed the hot project The Natural Order, which has Jenkins attached to direct and Glen Powell attached to star.

As Deadline reported, the project is based on Matt Aldrich’s upcoming novel and “the studio preemptively landed rights to it last week.”

What to know so far about ‘The Natural Order’

While no plot details are known, the report notes that “the pitch has been billed as an elevated sci-fi thriller revolving around the pursuit of eternal life.” Jenkins and Aldrich will adapt the latter’s unpublished manuscript for the film.

This project is also falling under Powell and Dan Cohen’s first-look deal at Universal under their production company, Barnstorm. It will also be produced by Jenkins’ Pastel, with Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak also executive producing.

Jewerl Keats Ross, who Deadline states was “instrumental in bringing Jenkins, Aldrich and Powell together,” is in talks to produce.

Deadline’s report adds, “Insiders say Jenkins, Powell and Aldrich had been developing the film for some time and recently took it to market. Financial figures are unknown, but sources say the mix between getting one of the biggest stars in town along with the Oscar-winning director working in a new genre for him was too good an opportunity to pass up.”

Powell, one of Hollywood’s most in-demand rising stars, is in production on The Running Man for Paramount. He also has the Hulu comedy series, Chad Powers, coming out soon.