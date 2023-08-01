In what is being called a highly unusual situation, the Universal Pictures musical Golden (formerly known as Atlantis) “has been permanently shuttered and will not see release in any capacity,” Variety exclusively reported. The film had already been shot and was in post-production.

Matt Donnelly at Variety, who broke the news took to X (formerly Twitter) to call the move a “highly unusual situation.”

The movie was set to come out on May 5 and was directed by Michael Gondry. Though it was set for May, sources told Variety that the date had been moved last year.

It had a starry cast, including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Quinta Brunson, Anderson .Paak and Jaboukie Young-White.

The film was the latest project in a long-running partnership with Williams. But as Variety reported, sources say the “project was shut down after unanimous agreement from producers and Gondry that the film did not live up to its developed conceit.”

“When all of us got into the editing room we collectively decided there wasn’t a path forward to tell the version of this story that we originally envisioned,” Williams and Gondry told Variety in a joint statement. “We appreciate all the hard work of the talented cast and crew. While we’re disappointed we can’t deliver this film, we have incredible partners at Universal and will collaborate in a different capacity again soon.”

Variety‘s report continues, “Sources familiar with the situation said Universal will absorb roughly $20 million in costs already spent on production. Three individuals with knowledge of Golden said the film was in early postproduction, meaning it will never be finished but everyone involved has been paid for work completed. It’s understandable why Universal would take the financial hit in favor of its relationship with Williams, though walking away from a film this far along is highly uncommon at the studio level.”

Empire magazine debuted the first look image of the film back in November, and Williams spoke to the publication about the difference between this film and Golden.

“Piece By Piece is about my life, whereas Golden is about a neighborhood that I grew up in. I’s a musical expedition set in the summer of 1977 in Virginia Beach,” he said. ‘It’s a coming-of-age story about self-discovery and pursuing your dreams, but it’s so much more magical than that. It’s a celebration of Black life, Black culture, and most importantly, Black joy.”