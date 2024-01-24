Even if you’re not typically a country lover, it’s hard to deny that the genre gains appeal during the hot summer months. You might not be one to put on your cowboy boots and hat for a night of two-stepping, but you and your friends can still like to hit the local bar for some country karaoke. For decades, artists have been releasing western anthems about overcoming heartbreak, seeking revenge on enemies, traveling across the great open country and of course, indulging in alcoholic beverages (usually via a Red Solo Cup). Many of the genre’s most popular titles come from White singers, but they would be nothing without Black tastemakers like Linda Martell and Charley Pride.

We’ve compiled some of the best country karaoke songs, splitting them into throwback favorites and modern hits, read on to find out which one is perfect for you.

Throwback Country Karaoke Favorites

“Seven Spanish Angels” by Ray Charles and Willie Nelson (1984)

On “Seven Spanish Angels,” legends Ray Charles and Willie Nelson join forces to tell the story of an outlaw and his lover as they outrun a posse who wants to bring them back to Texas. The 1984 song spent twelve weeks on the country charts, making it the most successful of Charles’ hits from the genre; it was written by Troy Seals and Eddie Setser with production from Billy Sherrill.

“Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash (1963)

A song that’s almost guaranteed to have the whole room singing along with you on country karaoke night is Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.” Many other artists have covered the 1963 single across the decades, from Blondie’s version for the Roadie soundtrack to American Idol alum Adam Lambert in 2009.

“Bad Case of the Blues” by Linda Martell (1970)

Feeling ready to get your yodel on? You’ll likely kill your performance of Linda Martell’s “Bad Case of the Blues,” then! The spirited single was the third from the Black starlet’s Color Me Country LP, along with “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” and “You’re Crying Boy, Crying.” Seeing as Martell was the genre’s first commercially successful female artist, it’s only right to keep her legacy alive by crooning out her biggest hits.

“This Kiss” by Faith Hill (1998)

As the 90s were coming to a close, Faith Hill made sure music lovers were feeling the love thanks to her infectious single, “This Kiss.” The blonde beauty was nominated for two Grammys thanks to the track – Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song. Hill lost in both categories to Shania Twain but still delivered a timeless feel-good bop to sing to your crush.

“Fishin’ in the Dark” by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (1987)

“Fishin’ in the Dark” is everything a good country karaoke song should be, and it’s hard not to crack a smile whenever you hear it. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band recorded it in 1987 for their Hold On album; it reached No. 1 on country charts in the US and Canada and continues to delight listeners decades later. As of September 2014, the Josh Leo-produced single is certified Platinum by the RIAA.

“Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers (1983)

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers are vocal forces in their own right, but when paired together, they’re capable of making magic. If you and your other half or BFF want to perform country karaoke together, 1983’s “Islands in the Stream” will allow you both to shine. The Bee Gees initially wrote the song for Diana Ross in an R&B style but later reworked it for Rogers and Parton before releasing a studio version of their own in 2001.

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus (1992)

Before he was Miley Stewart’s dad on Hannah Montana, Billy Ray Cyrus was a country star in his own right thanks to hits like “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Some Gave All.” The former was a Marcy Brothers song before the Tennessee native recorded it in 1992 for his debut album. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the accompanying music video helped popularize line dancing in the early 90s.

“Just Between You and Me” by Charley Pride (1966)

“Just Between You and Me” came out in 1966, the same year when Charley Pride signed a contract with RCA Victor Records. As one of the earliest Black country artists, the singer faced discrimination from his own label; they intentionally didn’t include a promotional photograph of his face along with his first two singles under the assumption local radio stations wouldn’t play a Black man.

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band (1979)

Country karaoke amateurs might be too scared to give this one a try, but anyone with a quick tongue will thrive singing The Charlie Daniels Band’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The 1979 release is about a young man named Johnny, who finds himself in a musical battle with Satan himself and is always known to be a crowd pleaser.

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman (1988)

Tracy Chapman’s classic, “Fast Car,” has seen a recent rise in popularity thanks to Luke Combs’ cover of the Black singer’s 1988 anthem. After sharing her debut single via Elektra, Chapman was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys. It took home the prize for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and in 2023 it brought another accolade to the artist – the Country Music Association Award for Song of the Year.

Modern Country Karaoke Hits

“Over And Over” by Nelly feat. Tim McGraw (2004)

Nelly and Tim McGraw were ahead of their time when they dropped “Over And Over” in 2004. The genre-bending track beautifully blends country and R&B, making it the perfect passionate duet to belt out the next time you take the stage. In the decades since, Nelly has gone on to collaborate with country artists like Florida Georgia Line and Tyler Hubbard.

“Red Solo Cup” by Toby Keith (2011)

The 2010s were a rowdy time, and the biggest songs of the decade constantly remind us of that, such as Toby Keith’s “Red Solo Cup.” The 62-year-old has described his single as “the stupidest song [he] ever heard in [his] life,” but that doesn’t make it any less catchy. After the Glee episode “Hold On to Sixteen” featured it, Keith’s song only became a more popular country karaoke choice.

“The Climb” by Miley Cyrus (2009)

“The Climb” is the perfect choice for any former diehard Disney fans. Miley Cyrus sang the emotional track in The Hannah Montana Movie, reflecting on how far she’d come from her country roots to selling out concerts as a popstar. The heartfelt lyrics are sure to put you in your feelings after a few beverages, but the nostalgia in the room will be worth it.

“Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker (2013)

Black country performer Darius Rucker released his version of “Wagon Wheel” in 2013, 40 years after Bob Dylan co-wrote and recorded the original chorus. A true American effort, the song is about a hitchhiking journey from New England to North Carolina, where the narrator hopes to connect with his lover.

“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich (2004)

You can’t visit a country bar without hearing Big & Rich’s raunhy tune, “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” and if you don’t sing it on karaoke night, you can guarantee someone else will. The duo included the song on their debut LP, Horse of a Different Color; it’s since been heard in 2012’s Magic Mike and a 2013 episode of The Office.

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X (2018)

No one could’ve predicted what a force Lil Nas X would become thanks to “Old Town Road,” but the Atlanta native is a force to be reckoned with in country music and beyond. The song quickly went viral in 2018, but once Billy Ray Cyrus joined the aspiring star for a 2019 remix, you couldn’t step outside without hearing the country rap release.

“Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band (2005)

Southerns are known for making some of the best fried chicken one can find in America, as Zac Brown Band’s 2005 song reminds us. The group’s frontman co-wrote the track with Wyatt Durrette and it went on to become their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard country charts.

“Jolene” by Beyoncé (2024)

Reactions to Beyoncê’s Cowboy Carter album have been a mixed bag, but most everyone can agree that she brought a new sense of empowerment to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” While the blonde bombshell was begging the auburn-haired beauty not to take her man, Queen B warns Jolene to stay far away from Jay-Z.

“Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” by Luke Bryan (2011)

If your country karaoke night song of choice is Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” be sure you give a performance that would knock the American Idol judge off his feet. The upbeat love song appears on his Tailgates & Tanlines project, which dropped in 2011; it’s one of the best-selling songs by a male solo artist within the genre.

“Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood (2006)

If we could witness anyone cover Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” it would be Beyoncé, but anyone who’s ever been scorned by a lover will likely give a rousing performance of the 2006 song. Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins penned the emotional track, and thanks to Underwood’s powerhouse vocals, it won’t soon be forgotten.

“Cruise (Remix)” by Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly (2012)

These days, Nelly is busy prepping for the arrival of his first child with Ashanti, but in the past, he built an impressive network of collaborators in country music. In 2012 he hopped on the remix of Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” which quickly became one of the year’s biggest songs.