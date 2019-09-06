Betty A. Bridges, the actress who spent over 40 years working as a TV star, has died at the age of 83. The Good Times actress, who also starred in Charlie’s Angels and 2 Broke Girls, died at the home of her son, Todd Bridges, in Phoenix on Aug. 26, Deadline reported. The cause of her death is unknown, but she was in hospice.
Bridges launched her acting career in the 1970s and continued to shine in the next four decades. In addition to Good Times and Charlie’s Angels, Bridges became a popular fixture on Police Woman and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Later, she starred in Wonder Woman, Lou Grant and Diff’rent Strokes, which starred her son Todd.
Bridges also shined on the big screen when she starred in The Concrete Jungle, A Night at the Roxbury and Rooster. Additionally, she appeared in Building Bridges — written and directed by her sons Todd and Jimmy Bridges in 2000.
As Bridges shifted her focus to mentorship, she co-founded Kane Bridge Academy. The school mostly works with minority children with acting aspirations. Bridges based the school in Los Angeles, where she offered free classes to the young actors. Nia Long and Shashawnee Hall, as well as Regina and Reina King, are among the actors who trained at the school.
Bridges is also remembered for playing an integral role in her son Todd’s addiction recovery.
Todd posted a photo of his mother on Thursday, along with a reel featuring some of his favorite photos of Bridges.
Bridges is survived by her sons, daughter Verda Bridges Prpich, adopted son Zerondrick Hubbard and her 12 grandchildren.