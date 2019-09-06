Bridges launched her acting career in the 1970s and continued to shine in the next four decades. In addition to Good Times and Charlie’s Angels, Bridges became a popular fixture on Police Woman and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Later, she starred in Wonder Woman, Lou Grant and Diff’rent Strokes, which starred her son Todd.

Bridges also shined on the big screen when she starred in The Concrete Jungle, A Night at the Roxbury and Rooster. Additionally, she appeared in Building Bridges — written and directed by her sons Todd and Jimmy Bridges in 2000.