This year’s American Black Film Festival (ABFF) featured an organization that is making inroads to create more young, Black women directors in Hollywood.

Black Girls Film Camp, a nonprofit, attended and had a presence at the festival this year with Ally, which once again was a presenting sponsor for the festival.

“This is the third year in a row Ally is supporting Black Girls Film Camp, an organization that empowers high school-aged girls to pursue careers in media and film with training, hands-on experience, equipment, and exposure to production studios and film festivals, along with mentorship and personalized coaching,” said Natalie Brown, Ally’s Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, at their annual media reception at this year’s festival. “They have produced 40 films, hosted 250 workshops, and achieved a 90% film school acceptance rate for its alumni. This program has a significant impact on young women’s career development in the film industry.”

In addition, Ally has supported the org with $40,000 in funding for their annual fundraising gala, Black Girls Film Camp Premiere Weekend Screening and Showcase. At the gala, the young women directors are able to walk a red carpet and screen their film for a live audience, as well as receive awards.

Black Girl Film Camp’s founder and executive director, Dr. Jimmeka Anderson, as well as co-founder/finance and operations director, Sierra Davis, attended ABFF this year along with Black Girl Film Camp alumni Addison Belhomme and Daria Strachan.

The Ally reception was also attended by Nice Crowd president Nicole Friday, actor Dondré Whitfield, actress and director Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Ally’s Jack Howard, Erica Hughes and Indya Davis.