Thanks to social media and the rise of creators, independent movies from Black filmmakers are finally getting their just due. Issa Rae is one innovator in particular who has pushed the boundaries of artistry with her Awkward Black Girl YouTube show, which would eventually morph into the hit HBO coming-of-age rom-com series Insecure. Her hustle has motivated others to take risks on their content, highlighting how Black indie film creators are able to take charge of their career paths.

Another well-known indie flick that also helped shape the teenage years of Black girls everywhere is 1992’s Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.. What made this film even more impressive and a blueprint for indie films is its lack of technological advancement that is awarded to the filmmakers of today. Still, it followed the life of a teenage Black girl who discovers love, pain, and motherhood in this independent drama by director and screenwriter Leslie Harris. This Black indie film was funded by grants, Harris, and donations from Waiting to Exhale author Terry McMillan and filmmaker Michael Moore. Such passion projects have continued to fuel Black self-funded producers, and if you’re looking to have a movie night, be sure to add these Black indie films to your watchlist.

Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight examined the complexities of Black masculinity in this 2016 drama. This critically acclaimed film was written and directed by Barry Jenkins, based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s semi-autobiographical play, In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. Actor Trevante Rhodes earned his first credited role as an adult Chiron, though the film follows him through various ages and stages of his life. We begin with his Miami childhood, adolescence, and early adult life in Atlanta, all of which are tumultuous. Moonlight highlights the tribulations Chiron faces with his sexuality and identity, particularly as it relates to his connection with his longtime friend, Kevin. Moonlight was first introduced at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2016, before being released in the United States on October 21, 2016, through distribution from A24. The movie grossed over $65 million worldwide on a $1.5 million budget.

Jezebel (2019)

Jezebel is based partly on the life of its writer and director, Numa Perrier. The story follows 19-year-old Tiffany (Tiffany Tenille), as she grapples with a dying mother. While staying at the Las Vegas home of her older sister Sabrina (Numa), she is introduced to the life of sex phone operating. To make ends meet, Tiffany begins sex cam work and quickly begins to make good money as the website’s only Black girl. However, things take an interesting turn when Tiffany takes her connection to customer Bob offline and begins gaining more momentum as a cam girl. Though it’s unknown exactly how much the movie has made, it was shot in ten days with funds raised from a GoFundMe and a loan from her real-life sister.

Night Comes On (2018)

Actress Jordana Spiro made her directorial debut with Night Come On, a stunning drama highlighting how children are often misplaced following a parent’s death. Actress Dominique Fishback plays Angel, who is early into adulthood upon being released from a juvenile detention center. She is determined to locate her 10-year-old sister and seek payback for their mother’s death, which she witnessed herself as a child. One culprit behind the murder is no other than Angel’s father, and she is determined to make him feel her wrath. Night Come On premiered in January 2018 at the Sundance Film Festival. This dramatic Black indie film can’t be missed.

Charm City Kings (2020)

Charm City Kings is a drama based on the 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys, which follows young dirt bike riders and their desire to join the 12 O’Clock Boys group, known for impressive bike tricks. Charm City Kings is a similar tale of a young kid named Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), who is eager to become a member of the Midnight Clique dirt bike group in Baltimore. Director Angel Manuel Soto highlights the significance of bike groups within the city while also telling a story of Mouse’s ascension into street life and the mentors who try to help him along the way. It’s unknown how much this Black indie film grossed, though it was made with a budget of under $450,000.

Building Bridges (2021)

Building Bridges is a short film that follows the powerful story of Ruby Bridges. While Black millennials are familiar with the story of her iconic tale of resilience as the child who desegregated white schools, Building Bridges is the perfect Black indie film for Gen-Z, who may not have been taught about this pivotal moment in history, which changed the way black children were able to attain their education. Building Bridges is free to watch on Tubi, Sling TV, and Flex.

Cursed (2020)

Cursed is another short movie, just under a half hour long. However, that does not stop it from being packed with intense moments. Directed by Kerron Andrews, who also stars in the film, Cursed follows a young filmmaker who receives a mysterious gift from an old friend. While it appears that the creator has his desires fulfilled, they seem to come at a steep price. It’s available to watch on YouTube right now for free, making it super easy to check out this eerie Black indie film.

The Nurse That Saw the Baby on the Highway (2023)

Director Alvin Gray was inspired by the viral tale of Carlee Russell, who infamously faked her own disappearance in July 2023 in an elaborate plot to gain the attention of her boyfriend. After she was located safely and admitted that her vanishing was all a hoax, Alvin got to work and developed The Nurse That Saw the Baby on the Highway, months after Carlee was the center of massive search efforts. The humorously and dramatic movie film follows the main character, Marlee, on her similar quest to save her relationship, taking nearly identical steps as its real-life subject.