Zola, #BlackGirlMagic, #ScandalThursday and more–Twitter would not be the same without Black Twitter. Black Twitter has become more than an online group; it’s become a mover of culture and has now become the subject of an upcoming Hulu docuseries.

With its premiere at SXSW this past weekend, Disney’s Onyx Collective has announced Black Twitter: A People’s History, directed by Prentice Penny. The three-part docuseries will premiere May 9 on Hulu. Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” the docuseries follows “the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.”

features several notables important to chronicling the oral history of a cultural phenomenon. TJ Adeshola, former head of global content partnerships at Twitter and Rembert Browne, journalist and Twitter’s former director of product and community, will be part of the subjects interviewed. The full list of subjects includes some of the biggest names on Black Twitter, podcasting and online comedy.

(former head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter) W. Kamau Bell (comedian; director, We Need to Talk About Cosby)

(author, activist, media strategist) J Wortham (journalist, The New York Times Magazine)

Executive producers include Penny via A Penny For Your Thoughts, as well as A Penny For Your Thoughts’ Chris Pollack and Alex Soler. WIRED Studios’ Alex Soler, Sarah Amos, Helen Estabrook, Agnes Chu and Andrew Whitney also executive produce with Culture House Media’s Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby and Shawna Carroll. Jacoby serves as showrunner with Parham producing.