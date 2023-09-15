“Everyone does well with showing the balance and the duality of every single person. All of our characters are extremely human from the villains to the heroes,” Pruitt noted. “I think we can all as Black people also recognize the faith aspects of it and just the fact that Meech and Terry still utilize those values. Whether you see it with their decision to spare Lamar in Season 2, deciding not to kill him, but also not to kill B. Mickey, to keep him with them, and I think that watching them and everyone as humans just trying to figure out life is an important way to watch a Black family like this because at the end of the day, that’s really all that we are.”