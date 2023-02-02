As Variety reports, this past weekend, the film opened in eight new markets, and after earning $3.7 million on Friday, Bob Marley: One Love held the top place at the U.S. box office for the second straight weekend. The movie made an additional $3.3 million overseas on Thursday.

The film had exceeded expectations, outperforming projections through its Valentine’s Day release window and $70 million budget.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita Marley. It follows the icon’s life and in key years of an important of his life, delving into the iconic music created and the activism that came from it.

Bob Marley’s son Ziggy Marley said on the film’s success: “My family and I are honored with the amazing response to ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. Like my father’s music, this movie is meant for the people and his message of peace, love, and unity is clearly connecting with audiences around the world. We thank the people for embracing this film and in so doing helping to highlight the message of one love.”

Bob Marley: One Love is now playing in theaters.