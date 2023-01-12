Kingsley Ben-Adir said that tackling playing reggae icon Bob Marley made him realize a few things about what he had initially thought about the superstar.

When speaking to Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum, Ben-Adir said that he thought he knew a lot about Marley, but spending time with Marley’s family and friends taught him so much more.

“When I check it now, I really didn’t know anything,” he said. “I thought I knew…I’ve known Bob since I was three or four, I don’t even remember when I first heard Bob because Bob’s just always been a part of all of our lives. The music is so transcendental and universal. But when I started learning about him with his family and with his friend and the guys that he grew up with in Trenchtown, I was like…I don’t know nothing at all.”

“Bob is from the ghetto…who went all the way,” he continued. “He created hit after hit after hit after hit. His songwriting ability, there’s nothing like it. Everything that I know about Bob now is because of the family were there to share with me personal things and friends were there.”

Watch the full interview above. Bob Marley: One Love is currently in theaters.