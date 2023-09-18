If you were blown away by “Dune’s” mix of sci-fi, epic battles and themes of power and rebellion, you’re not alone! Frank Herbert’s classic was published in 1965 and has been capturing readers’ imaginations ever since with its story of Paul Atreides, a young man who must navigate a desert planet full of danger and politics. “Dune” was first brought to the big screen in 1984 and then got a massive cinematic refresh in 2021 featuring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, which has since seen a sequel and spin-off series.

The way “Dune” explores control, survival and the struggle against oppressive systems is unforgettable. Luckily, there are plenty of other books that capture a similar vibe if you’re in need of a new read. Whether you loved the political intrigue, the fight against powerful enemies or the exploration of strange new worlds, these eight books are sure to satisfy your craving for more.

Creating the Perfect Sci-Fi Reading List

(Gift Habeshaw/Unsplash)

Each of the books listed above offers a different twist on what makes Dune so unforgettable. Core themes like complex politics, the struggle for survival in a hostile world or the fight against powerful enemies are central to creating a riveting storyline that makes a person not want to put a book down until they turn the last page. So, grab one of these reads and dive into a new adventure that’s just as thrilling and thought-provoking.

“Red Rising” by Pierce Brown

Readers that love the mix of rebellion and political games in “Dune” will consider “Red Rising” a must-read. This novel takes place on Mars, where society is divided into color-coded classes. The main character, Darrow, is a Red — a miner who believes his people are helping to terraform Mars for future generations. But when he discovers that the ruling Golds have been lying, Darrow joins a rebellion to take them down from within. The themes of power, betrayal and rising against an oppressive system are very reminiscent of Paul’s journey on Arrakis.

“The Broken Empire” Trilogy by Mark Lawrence

For fans of the darker sides of “Dune”, “The Broken Empire” series explores a brutal world filled with war and political machinations. The story follows Jorg Ancrath, a young prince with a thirst for power and revenge. As he battles his way across a fractured empire, Jorg’s willingness to do whatever it takes to win parallels the harsh realities of the desert planet of Arrakis. The series also explores the corrupting influence of power — much like the spice trade fuels backdoor dealings in “Dune.”

“Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card

If the strategic battles and the young protagonist of “Dune” were major highlights, “Ender’s Game” should be next on a sci-fi reading list. Ender Wiggin is a young boy trained in a military academy to fight off an alien threat. Like Paul, Ender has to navigate complex politics and make impossible choices. The story dives into the morality of war and the cost of leadership.

“The Fifth Season” by N.K. Jemisin

This book kicks off “The Broken Earth” trilogy, which is full of world-building and themes of survival. In a land plagued by deadly seismic activity, those who can control the earth’s power are both feared and exploited. Essun, the main character, must navigate a fractured society while seeking revenge for her murdered son. The exploration of power, oppression and environmental challenges has a lot in common with “Dune’s” desert politics and struggle for control.

“Children of Time” by Adrian Tchaikovsky

If humanity’s fight for survival in “Dune” was a key hook to keep reading, “Children of Time” offers a fresh take. This sci-fi novel follows the last remnants of humanity as they search for a new home. But they find a planet ruled by intelligent spiders, a result of a long-abandoned experiment. The book explores themes of evolution, survival and the clash between different species — similar to the way “Dune” handles the complex relationships between the Fremen, House Atreides and the Harkonnens.

“Scythe” by Neal Shusterman

For a YA take on fighting against powerful systems, “Scythe” offers a dystopian world where death has been conquered — except for the Scythes who control the population. When two teens are chosen as apprentice Scythes, they must confront the corruption within the system. The moral dilemmas, power struggles and questions of who gets to control life and death echo some of “Dune’s” biggest themes.

“Hyperion” by Dan Simmons

This sci-fi classic is known for its epic scope and complex storylines, much like “Dune.” “Hyperion” follows seven pilgrims on a journey to the distant world of Hyperion, each with their own dark past and purpose. As they share their stories, the book explores themes of religion, politics, and survival in a universe teetering on the edge of war. If the mix of mysticism and political subterfuge in “Dune” made that book a page turner, there’s a lot to enjoy here.

“An Ember in the Ashes” by Sabaa Tahir

Readers that prefer something with a fast pace and a young protagonist fighting against an empire, will find that “An Ember in the Ashes” is a great pick. Laia is a slave, and Elias is a soldier — both living under the Martial Empire’s brutal rule. When Laia’s brother is arrested for treason, she makes a dangerous deal with rebels to save him. With themes of resistance, sacrifice and the costs of rebellion, this series has the same pulse-pounding tension and fight against tyranny that “Dune” fans will appreciate.